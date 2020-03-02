We’re giving away one FREE ticket to the Drone U Fly-In Challenge

We’re super excited to give away one FREE ticket to the Drone U Fly-In Challenge that will take place at a Netflix movie set right outside of Santa Fe, NM on April 4th and 5th. During these two days, you will be able to participate in both the Creative and the Technical Challenge. See below for more details.

The Drone U Fly-In is unlike any drone training you have experienced before. First of all, you’ll be flying your unmanned aircraft on a Netflix studio set. Who else offers you this? Secondly, you will create professional aerial footage that you can use in your portfolio to impress prospective customers. And the ‘gamified’ aspect of the Drone U Fly-In challenge means that you will have fun doing so. Maybe you’ll even win the event!

During this two-day event, you will be challenged to show what you can do with your drone. On day one, you will create a video of this Western town based on a specific shot list. On day two, you will be making a detailed 3D map of the entire Netflix studio setup. Of course, as always, experienced flight instructors from the Drone U will be present to help you complete the challenge and to improve your drone flying skills.

Where: San Cristobal Ranch, just south of Santa Fe, New Mexico

When: April 4-5, 2020

How to enter and have a chance to win the FREE ticket

Now, let’s get to the best part. DroneDJ is giving away one FREE ticket to Drone U Fly-In Challenge for both days. So that will include the Creative Challenge on Saturday the 4th, AND the Technical Challenge on Sunday the 5th.

How can you get your hands on this ticket? Simple. Just fill in the form below or use this link. Make sure you fill in the form completely.

We will announce the lucky winner on March 15th on our website, www.dronedj.com. We will contact the winner by email.

Terms and Conditions

Note that this raffle is only open to U.S. and Canadian residents who are at least 18 years old. The winner receives a FREE ticket for both days of the event. The winner will be responsible for his or her own travel arrangements and hotel stay to and during the event as well as any other or additional expenses. The ticket is not exchangeable for money or anything else. The winner will be randomly selected by and at the sole discretion of DroneDJ. No purchase necessary. Submitting the form multiple times will NOT increase your chances of winning. If we receive multiple entries from the same person, that individual will be disqualified. We will announce the lucky winner on March 15th on our website, www.dronedj.com. We will contact the winner by email. Your information is safe with us and will not be shared, sold or rented to any other party. If you had already bought a ticket and end up winning the FREE ticket, you will NOT be refunded the ticket that you had already bought. In that case, I suggest you simply pass the FREE ticket to the Drone U Fly-In on to a friend. Be sure to tick the box in the form that says you agree to these terms and conditions.

If you do not feel lucky and just want to go ahead and buy a ticket you do so as well. DroneDJ offers a special discount for the Drone U Fly-In

Readers of DroneDJ will receive exclusive and special pricing for this unique drone event, the Drone U Fly-In, by clicking this link.

$50 off if you purchase one challenge day.

$100 off if you purchase both challenge days.

$200 off if you purchase the full weekend (both challenge days and either the Business Bootcamp or Flight Mastery).

Space is limited to 60 pilots each day! This first-come, first-serve event will fill up fast, so don’t wait to reserve your spot now!

