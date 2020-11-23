DRL SIM Black Friday sale: Get into drone racing for $6.99

The Drone Racing League (DRL) has announced it’s DRL drone racing SIM is getting the Black Friday treatment with 30% off for Xbox players. If you’ve always wanted to fly a racing drone, this is the perfect deal for you!

Right now, you can head over to the Xbox store and get a copy of The Drone Racing League Simulator for $6.99, 30% off the normal price of $9.99.

I suppose this seems like a bit of an advertisement for DRL. It’s not. I’ve been using the DRL simulator for the last year or so, learning to fly. One of the best things about flying in a simulator is the cost-free crashes. Normally, when you crash a drone, you have to purchase replacement parts. In the simulator, you just reset the drone, and you’re flying again.

I would definitely recommend using a simulator if you want to fly FPV drones. Not only will it save you money in the many crashes you will have while learning to fly, but it also allows you to fly against other people, racing on the DRL tracks you see on TV.

The SIM’s tutorials take a fair amount of time to get through as they break down flying a drone to the core movements. It’s a good thing! Going through all the flight characteristics and controls of the drone is a must and allowed me to get through all the modes in the simulator.

The simulator is easy-to-use and easy to set up with both PS4 and Xbox One controllers. You can also use various drone controllers. The overall game is well-made, and I had no issues with it crashing or stuttering while flying. The tutorials are a must, in my opinion, when learning to fly and the ability to fly on different tracks, different drones, or even custom build your own drone makes the simulator experience even better.

We’re getting ahead of those #BlackFriday deals. The #DRLSIM is now 30% off on Xbox. pic.twitter.com/2uptcBVbKf — Drone Racing League (@DroneRaceLeague) November 20, 2020

Photo: DRL

