Pix4D is hiring – sales and engineering positions up for grabs

Professional drone mapping and photogrammetry software company Pix4D is now hiring, looking to fill sales and engineering positions. The company has recently listed five new openings for job opportunities around the world.

Pix4D is currently looking for three people to join its sales team in Tokyo, Japan, Madrid, Spain, and Vaud, Switzerland. The roles involve learning the products on offer to better help new and existing customers.

The company is also looking for a full-stack engineer capable of working in HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Typescript, Python, and similar languages. This position is based out of Berlin, Germany.

If you are living in Berlin, Germany, and are looking for your first big job, Pix4D is looking for a junior business development executive, which comes with an internship as well. You have to speak English, German, and one of the following: Danish, Dutch, Swedish, Norwegian, Polish, or Russian.

If you are looking to enter the drone industry, any of the above-mentioned positions and the older listings from Pix4D are definitely worth a look! The company is at the forefront of combining drone technology with imagery techniques, allowing customers to get data quickly and easily. Not to mention, working with drones is always great!

Pix4D was founded in 2011 and has grown to become a leader in photogrammetry software technology. The company heavily focuses on research and development of current and new products to push the industry forward and introduce new possibilities. Pix4D is headquartered out of Prilly, Switzerland, with offices in the U.S., China, Germany, Spain, and Japan.

Pix4Dmapper is the company’s drone mapping and photogrammetry software. It allows for images of all types to be captured, transformed into 3D models, understand the images you took, measure, inspect, and sharing everything collected with clients or partners.

If you aren’t looking to work at Pix4D but are rather wanting to take a look at its software, it’s Pix4Dmapper, Pix4Dmatic, and Pix4Dsurvery package is 40% off at just $5,000 per year, down from $9,410.

Photo: Pix4D

