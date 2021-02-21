New DJI FPV drone flight video, plus canopy

A new video with footage allegedly shot by DJI’s forthcoming FPV drone has been released. We think it’s legit.

DJI is known for its high-level marketing videos. When any product is launched, you can bet that launch will be accompanied by a really slick video production. The company is known to hire really top-level pilots for its vids – which makes total sense. You’re not going to build a huge budget around this kind of advertising without ensuring that pilot is awesome. And you’re going to choose great locations to shoot.

So we think this video is the real-deal.

Exotic, beautiful locations

The new video has all the hallmarks of a DJI production: Really amazing places around the world, with several locations in a single video. The YouTube account that posted the video, SpiderMonkey FPV, states “Leaked info revealed the DJI FPV Drone was used in several scenes in this video.”

Let’s take a look:

Was this shot by a DJI FPV drone? We think yes.

So. It’s clearly FPV. It’s been shot in multiple locations. And the footage looks amazing. So who else could it be?

Serious question. If you think about it, what other company is there on earth that would have the need to create marketing content like this solely via FPV drone? There really isn’t one. Chalk one up for DJI.

Plus, a canopy and more images

Meanwhile, other images continue to spill out. This one, via @OsitaLV, shows an option for a coloured canopy for the drone. You can imagine this might become a pretty popular third-party accessory, as a way to customize the look of the product:

Multi color shell could be an option. https://t.co/JkkjChfn6u — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) February 21, 2021 Canopies customize the product’s look…

And even more images:

Looks like there is no obstacle avoidance in ACRO mode. pic.twitter.com/r66egPOt7v — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) February 20, 2021

It's all-in-one RTF, could be a revolution of FPV drones. pic.twitter.com/COisb3pp1Z — OsitaLV (@OsitaLV) February 20, 2021

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos