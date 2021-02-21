New DJI FPV drone flight video, plus canopy

- Feb. 21st 2021 8:50 am ET

0

A new video with footage allegedly shot by DJI’s forthcoming FPV drone has been released. We think it’s legit.

DJI is known for its high-level marketing videos. When any product is launched, you can bet that launch will be accompanied by a really slick video production. The company is known to hire really top-level pilots for its vids – which makes total sense. You’re not going to build a huge budget around this kind of advertising without ensuring that pilot is awesome. And you’re going to choose great locations to shoot.

So we think this video is the real-deal.

Exotic, beautiful locations

The new video has all the hallmarks of a DJI production: Really amazing places around the world, with several locations in a single video. The YouTube account that posted the video, SpiderMonkey FPV, states “Leaked info revealed the DJI FPV Drone was used in several scenes in this video.”

Let’s take a look:

Was this shot by a DJI FPV drone? We think yes.

So. It’s clearly FPV. It’s been shot in multiple locations. And the footage looks amazing. So who else could it be?

Serious question. If you think about it, what other company is there on earth that would have the need to create marketing content like this solely via FPV drone? There really isn’t one. Chalk one up for DJI.

Plus, a canopy and more images

Meanwhile, other images continue to spill out. This one, via @OsitaLV, shows an option for a coloured canopy for the drone. You can imagine this might become a pretty popular third-party accessory, as a way to customize the look of the product:

Canopies customize the product’s look…

And even more images:

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Guides

DJI FPV Drone

DJI FPV Drone

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.
DJI Mini 2

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required – and it captures 4K video!