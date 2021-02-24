Drone video shows Tiger Woods’ mangled SUV

Golf legend Tiger Woods is recovering from surgery on his leg and ankle after his Genesis GV80 swerved off a Los Angeles County road and rolled down a steep hillside Tuesday morning. Drone video of Tiger Woods’ mangled SUV shows he’s lucky his injuries aren’t more severe than they are.

The New York Times reports emergency workers used an axe and a pry bar to remove the windshield of the vehicle and extricate Woods. The golfer was put on a backboard and taken by ambulance to Harbor-U.C.L.A. Medical Center.

The crash caused “significant” injuries all down his right leg. A long surgical procedure required the insertion of rods, pins and screws. A statement posted on Woods’ Twitter account said Woods was “awake, responsive and, recovering in his hospital room.”

According to police, there was no evidence of impairment or unusual behavior from Woods. It’s not known if he might have been looking at his phone at the time of the crash. The Genesis Invitational loaned Woods the SUV for his role in the Pacific Palisades tournament last weekend..

Tiger Woods’ mangled SUV

Woods was driving on a curved road and hit the median strip. Los Angeles County Sheriff Villanueva says the vehicle rolled several times before stopping on the opposite side of Hawthorne Boulevard. The absence of skid marks indicates Woods made no attempt to brake. The speed limit is 45 miles per hour.

Woods was wearing his seatbelt, and the airbags in the car deployed. The bumper and the front end of the car were destroyed, Sheriff Villanueva said.

What’s left of the Genesis GV80 SUV courtesy car

And Woods just underwent a microdiscectomy last month, his fifth back operation.

Woods’ prowess on the links doesn’t extend to prowess on the road. There’s the 2009 car crash that led to the dissolution of his personal life. And there’s the 2017 DUI arrest that stemmed from an addiction to painkillers.

It will take traffic investigators days or weeks to complete their investigation into the cause of the crash.

