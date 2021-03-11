Ohio police angry after people throw beer bottles at their drone

Okay, we don’t get stories like this very often. We’re happy about that. But we’re also kind of happy this one came along.

It’s no secret that police departments have found all sorts of ways to use drones. They’re useful at accident scenes, to quickly capture the scene for the purposes of evidence so that the road can be cleared more quickly. They’re useful for situational awareness during large demonstrations. They’ve even been great for catching suspects and finding missing persons, plus a ton of other use-case scenarios. Usually, these operations go off without a hitch.

But not this one in Ohio.

Police drone

We wish there were more details, but there aren’t a ton. So we’re going to make a couple of basic assumptions and fill in the blanks.

It appears that the Portsmouth, Ohio, police department has a drone. We called the department’s detective division but didn’t get an answer. Maybe they’re all busy trying to find the people in the picture you’re about to see. That’s because – according to Twitter, and not from an official police Twitter account – people have been trying to take down the police drone with beer bottles.

Surveillance

According to the Tweet, which we are trying to verify, the police use that drone on occasion to monitor an area where drugs are a concern. Again, we’re not entirely sure this is fact – and we know that some departments have specific rules around evidence gathering that might prevent a drone from being used on a fishing expedition.

However, it’s clear in the tweet you’re about to see that something is going on. Because, well… have a look:

***Attention Wayne Hills Residents***

PORTSMOUTH OHIO

Please stop throwing beer bottles at the drones. They are property of Portsmouth Police Department and they run surveillance on the property for your protection. We repeat, STOP KNOCKING DOWN OUR ANTI-DRUG ACTIVITY DRONES! pic.twitter.com/QaCUl6mDeM — RWLatstetter (@latstetter) March 11, 2021

The big picture

To save you from having to click through – and because the image is so amazing it’s worth seeing again – here’s the full-sized photo:

Not a great toss, maybe an 8/10. But the camera work was good enough that we’ve been able to deduce the brand: Great Northern Brewing Co. We’re pretty sure this is the same bottle.

Except, of course, the bottle is empty in the drone photo…

Caveat

We can’t tell you much more than that. We have a message in with the police department, and have asked the person who posted the Tweet to get in touch.

And remember: Don’t throw bottles at police drones – they’re just going to take your picture.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos