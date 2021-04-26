A California company says it’s developed a transportable energy weapon that can immobilize an entire hostile swarm of drones in one shot. And there’s video.

What’s the collective noun for a group of drones? I suggest a drama, a drama of drones. And if that sounds a little overwrought, you may want to read some of the latest military assessments. They worry swarms are becoming too lethal and too fast to fight. The defense company Epirus believes it has the answer. It claims its Leonidas system can swat a swarm out of the sky with thousands of microwave bursts per second.

In its demonstration video, the swarm is made up of poor old DJI Phantoms. And they do seem to plummet out of the sky with increasingly satisfying acrobatics.

Basically, the high-powered bursts just fry the drone’s electronics. But Epirus says Leonidas can be very precise.

“Leonidas is a first-of-its-kind Counter-UAS system that uses solid-state, software-defined high-power microwave (HPM) to disable electronic targets, delivering unparalleled control and safety to operators,” Epirus CEO Leigh Madden told Digital Trends. “Digital beamforming capabilities enable pinpoint accuracy so that operators can disable enemy threats, without disrupting anything else. “

Epirus says it carried out a successful demonstration in February for the US Department of Defense and the Intelligence community. Apparently, Leonidas slapped down 66 out of 66 drones. Epirus hopes to have a field-ready version ready for the Defense Department later this year. The company is also reportedly working on a smaller mobile version. We’ve seen anti-drone type guns before from companies like Droneshield. But they seem designed to knock out one drone at a time.

So far, hostile drone swarms exist only in Hollywood films, perhaps whatever these are, and in this disturbing little short:

But you don’t have to use much imagination to consider what a determined terrorist might install on a drama of drones. (See what I did there?)

“Our systems create a force field effect that quickly disables any threats that permeate it, allowing for greater accuracy and the ability to disable multiple targets simultaneously,” says Madden. “Our systems can also power up and down in a matter of minutes. [That’s] another differentiator from traditional vacuum-tube HPM systems, which can take hours to reach sufficient power levels.”

The aerospace company Northrop Grumman likes the Leonidas system so much, it’s signed Epirus up to a supplier deal.

