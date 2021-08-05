Raptor rapture: Newer DJI FPV pilot captures hawk

We were over on Reddit when we came across a pretty intriguing post. A newer DJI FPV pilot captures a hawk simply by being in the right place at the right time. (No, we don’t mean he actually captured the hawk, just that he got some great footage.)

You never know what a drone flight will bring. In this case, a pilot from the Toronto area encountered a hawk while flying a DJI FPV drone. The pilot is pretty new to this field, and we can only imagine what the experience was like, based on the video posted.

Let’s take a look.

Birds of a feather…

Yes, they may well flock together, but most drone flights don’t lead to an encounter with a raptor (though we’ve seen some that do). This little bit of beauty comes to us from redditor u/firstofmyname02.

u/firstofmyname02 was flying in a popular area of uncontrolled airspace in eastern Toronto known as the Scarborough Bluffs. It features earth cliffs overlooking Lake Ontario, along with a marina.

DJI FPV captures hawk

Of course, that’s why we’re here. Let’s see the video. For a newer pilot, this guy did a great job of following the hawk’s orbits while maintaining a respectful distance. FYI, the hawk pops in at about the 1:26 mark:

So what did the DJI FPV pilot think about capturing that hawk?

Well, we managed to reach him. He was out camping with spotty connectivity, but he did tell us this:

“It was a really amazing moment for me as a new pilot.”

We can imagine.

Reddit comments

One of multiple comments the post generated posed a question: “Cool, I had to hold my breath a few times. How far out did you take it from the starting point?”

The response from the DJI FPV pilot who captured the hawk?

I held my breath for the whole flight tbh.. Not that far I think, I would guess maybe a kilometer, like a half mile or so. I was on one side of the cliff and I was really impressed that I had good resolution on the backside, behind me.

A popular spot for drones

As mentioned, the Scarborough Bluffs is a very popular spot for drone flying. And, while still scrolling reddit, we found another post by a different DJI FPV pilot. This one gives you a better vista of the location:

Awesome stuff. We really need to get out and do some more flying. We’ve posed another question or two for u/firstofmyname02; if he gets back to us, we’ll update the story.

Oh, and if you’d like to carry out a similar flight, you’ll find the DJI FPV drone here.

