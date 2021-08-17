Update: PG&E denies flying drone that hampered Dixie Fire mitigation efforts

Responding to a court order issued by Federal Probation Judge William Alsup, utility company PG&E has denied any knowledge of drone operations near the origin of the Dixie Fire – the second-largest recorded wildfire in California’s history.

In a court filing, PG&E says it has not identified any individual or company who flew a drone near the Dixie Fire on the evening of July 13, 2021, when the fire started. More specifically, the utility insists that no PG&E employee or contractor was instructed to, or did, fly a drone near the Dixie Fire on the day of its origin.

To recap, a water-dropping helicopter operated by the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection (Cal Fire) was forced to halt fire mitigation operations on the evening of July 13 when an unidentified drone appeared over the blaze.

This 45-minute interruption happened to occur at a very critical juncture in the firefighting efforts – which ultimately resulted in the 2-acre-wide fire spreading to 500 acres overnight. Today, the Dixie Fire has been active for more than a month. It has caused widespread devastation, destroying hundreds of homes, and is only 31% contained.

Drone operated in the morning – but not near Dixie Fire

PG&E uses drones as part of its enhanced inspection process, and on the day of the fire, the utility had drones up in the air. But that was during the morning hours and in neighboring counties. Says PG&E:

PG&E records reflect two PG&E contractors operated drones in the morning on July 13, 2021 in Butte and Plumas Counties. Neither flight was near the Dixie Fire, and the records indicate that both flights were complete by approximately 12:30 pm. …PG&E’s investigation has revealed no reason to believe that any such drone operator [flying close to Dixie Fire] was acting at PG&E’s direction or on PG&E’s behalf.

Meanwhile, the utility has also released images that show the tree suspected to have fallen on the powerline and ignited a spark:

Here's how it looked after it fell: pic.twitter.com/aewdj9Q3FK — Brandon Rittiman (@BrandonRittiman) August 16, 2021

And now, as the fire continues to spread unchecked in Northern California, PG&E has announced it may proactively turn off power in 16 counties on Tuesday night:

Given a forecasted dry offshore wind event and current conditions including extreme to exceptional drought and extremely dry vegetation, PG&E has begun sending 48-hour advance notifications to customers in targeted areas where PG&E may need to proactively turn power off for safety to reduce the risk of wildfire from energized power lines.

Read more: From spraying fire-extinguishing foam to rescuing people: Drones shape firefighting future

