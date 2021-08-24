French furniture brand decks up Eiffel Tower for dancing duo [drone video]

Remember the mattress campaign from Netflix’s Emily in Paris where they put a bed in “the most irresistibly Instagrammable spots” around Paris? We may just have discovered Netflix’s real-world inspiration for that campaign: a French designer furniture brand called BoboChic.

Conceived in a Parisian café in 2015, BoboChic is a product of the internet and knows extremely well how to seduce a young audience through social media networks. By their own admission, boldness is the watchword for this young French brand. And their advertising campaigns have seen them place their plush, strikingly beautiful couches in the wild – under the Eiffel Tower, at the foot of the Arc de Triomphe, and next to the Louvre.

In their latest ad video – which is shot using a drone (yay!) – they’ve got two professional dancers, Soleila Chaou and Danielle Sibilli, busting moves on the Eiffel Tower. And yes, the signature sofas do show up in the background, adding a burst of color to the iconic structure. Take a look:

Tête-à-tête with Eiffel Tower drone video director

DroneDJ got in touch with Little Shao, an internationally renowned culture and dance photographer and the director of this video. He shot the campaign with his DJI Inspire 2 drone. Explaining that he came up with the concept with help from his girlfriend, Little Shao says:

It took us three weeks to execute this project – from organizing everything to producing and directing the campaign. Since we were aware of the different rules and limitations that come with shooting at the Eiffel Tower, getting a green light on that wasn’t too difficult. The final video was shot in under 6 hours. I was directing from the ground with officials from the Eiffel Tower by my side.

Little Shao, who initially starting out as a B-Boy himself but switched to dance photography in 2003-04, says he has been using drones ever since DJI released the first Mavic:

Drones provide some amazing views and perspectives and I’ve made it a point to get my hands on all the latest drones that DJI releases for content creators.

Any advice for aspiring photographers?

You need to find out which environment you enjoy besides photography and try to capture it. For example, if you want to become a photographer who shoots the dance scene, first you need to understand how a body works in movement.

Follow Little Shao on Instagram for a deeper look into dance photography.

