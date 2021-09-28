Behind the AFL Grand Final FPV video with Franco Reñones

Over the weekend, Australia celebrated the AFL (Australian Football League) Grand Final, seeing Melbourne FC face-off with the Western Bulldogs. As a part of the AFL’s promotional strategy to host the event in Perth for the first time, it turned to a local drone company and FPV pilot to create a unique video and get everyone excited for the upcoming game.

The video was created by Perth audiovisual company Osprey Creative, with the help of FPV pilot Franco Reñones, who we have spoken with to learn a little more about what went on behind the scenes. Rather than focusing on the whole video in this piece, we will be looking at the FPV portion specifically.

What was the process behind the shot?

Franco shared that the AFL contacted Osprey Creative looking for a unique way to show off Perth’s Optus Stadium. This is the first time the grand final has made its way to Perth because of the pandemic. Franco and the Osprey team got to work right away with only a few days to practice and get the shot.

First, we walked around the stadium to come up with a rough flight path. Then I set up the drone and FPV gear in a central location within the stadium, ensuring I was able to get a strong and stable signal throughout the flight.

Once Franco was set up, he did a range test. This was done by walking the drone around the stadium along the rough flight path seen in the image above. The range was a major worry for the team as the stadium is built out of metal and concrete, a nightmare for any drone pilot. Range concerns even prompted Franco to come up with a possible solution – being wheeled around in a wheelchair.

The first few flights were slow and experimental because the stadium looked like a labyrinth, and it was difficult to remember the areas I had to enter and exit. Finally, the test flights were successful, completing them without any major issues. I had memorized the flight path, and on the final flights I was improvising a bit more, flying through smaller objects or pillars. We finished the day with excitement to come back the next day and get the final shot.

The final shot

When the day finally came around, it turned out to be one of those “Murphy’s Law” days where everything that could go wrong, would go wrong. Franco shared that he crashed the drone during three separate flights, even crashing into the grand final trophy on one attempt, but he pushed on! In the end, Franco went through 10 batteries and managed to get the final shot on flight number nine, right before the stadium needed to close and the lights turned off. The team ended the day smiling as they got the shot, followed the flight path, and even managed to fly through a few obstacles, taking it to the next level.

The gear behind the shot

Franco arrived at the shoot with a total of five drones to ensure he would get the shot no matter what. The two main cinewhoop drones he brought were the iFlight Protek 35 and the Shendrones Squirt. He also brought another cinewhoop and two more five-inch quads as backups. Franco opted for a cinewhoop type drone as they are known for their smooth footage and ability to fly at slow speeds. They also come with prop guards, reducing the amount of damaged caused during a crash. To capture the footage a GoPro Hero 9 was used alongside the DJI Digital FPV System.

What was it like flying for the AFL?

This project was epic, to say the least! I still can’t believe it. I’m incredibly happy and proud to be part of the Osprey Creative team. This project was historic for the AFL, Optus Stadium, and the city of Perth because it is the first and the last time that we will host an event like this for a while. From here on out, everything I do needs to be better as we are always pushing the limits to raise the quality of our content. On the technical side of things, we are thinking of developing a drone that can effortlessly carry larger cinema cameras.

Who got you into the FPV drone world?

Obviously, my first look into the FPV world was Johnny FPV, he started by uploading YouTube videos doing freestyle in his backyard with a unique flying style. Nowadays, he makes some incredible cinematic videos for huge brands. That is what I like about the FPV drone world, you may like flying freestyle, but you can easily start making cinematic videos and take more risks when flying. You can even start racing. Anything is possible!

Franco also shared his excitement for the introduction of digital FPV systems over the last few years allowing pilots to get recognition from larger brands that often saw analog systems and wanted nothing to do with them.

Any words of advice to aspiring FPV drone pilots?

Hopefully, this video inspires new pilots to keep flying and learning more about the incredible world of FPV drones. While the regulations are complicated and can often be a headache, there are many drone flying clubs that a pilot can join. In addition, this is an incredible hobby to learn. You learn a lot of skills, including working with electronics, repairing hardware, working with software, understand the inner workings of a drone, 3D printing, radio frequencies, video editing, and so much more. Freestyle, cinematic, or race. All styles are interesting in their own ways, especially when mixing all three together! For pilots who are just starting out and don’t know what style to start with, what I always recommend is to buy a cheap transmitter and start practicing on a simulator to feel what it’s like to fly an FPV drone. Also, to make sure you like flying before going all in.

If you want to keep up with Franco and his FPV work, you can follow him on Instagram. It’s been great to watch Franco fly over the last year or so and to see where he is today!

Interested in more interviews from the FPV world?

