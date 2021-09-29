Join the DroneDJ panel: Wednesday @ 10 a.m. ET

-
DroneDJ Panel
DroneDJ live panel

With excitement building toward the launch of the Mavic 3 â€“ and plenty of recent leaks â€“ there will be tons to talk about. And, hey, youâ€™re invited!

Itâ€™s that time of the week againâ€¦ and we invite you to join us live for 25-30 minutes while the DroneDJ panel talks about the latest and greatest from the world of drones. The Mavic 3 will be high on the agenda. Scott Simmie, Bruce Crumley, and Yifei Zhao will be on hand.

You can join us live and interact, or sit back later and watch the panel on either YouTube or Facebook.

Where can I watch the DroneDJ panel?

Glad you asked. Right at the YouTube link below:

