8 times drone light shows were used to promote movies, TV

Not only are drone light shows redefining the future of entertainment, but they have also emerged as a highly effective and memorable marketing tool for film and television production companies. When hundreds of light-equipped drones fly around in unison, illuminating the night skies and creating diverse formations, they tell stories that are hard to forget. This is why everyone from Warner Bros. and Marvel to Netflix and Disney has been counting on drone light shows to create a buzz around their latest venture. Take a look…

‘Wonder Woman’ drone light show in Los Angeles

In 2017, the warrior princess took flight in a dazzling drone light show above the LA skyline. With help from 300 Intel drones, Warner Bros. celebrated the Wonder Woman home entertainment release with a night to remember.

Marvel Studios’ ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Malaysia drone show

To celebrate the release of Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame; 300 Intel drones rose to the skies and lit up the Kuala Lumpur city skyline in 2019, forming iconic symbols of the Avengers, including Iron Man, Captain America, Thor, and Hulk.

‘Men in Black’ drone show movie premiere in Italy

Also in 2019, MIB aliens lit up the sky over the Giffoni valley in Italy during a memorable, absorbing drone show organized to launch the Men in Black: International at the 49th edition of the Giffoni Film Festival.

Netflix drone light show for ‘6 Underground’ in Manila

Netflix Philippines wrapped up 2019 by celebrating the launch of Michael Bay’s blockbuster film 6 Underground with 300 Intel drones. According to the streaming platform, it was the largest drone show ever to have been organized in the Philippines.

Netflix’s ‘Over the Moon’ drone light show

In 2020, Dronisos produced a drone show for the promotion of Netflix’s computer-animated musical fantasy film Over the Moon. The team took on the technical challenge of aligning a drone ballet with the full moon.

Disney drone light show for National Streaming Day

In honor of the 2021 National Streaming Day, Disney lit up the Los Angeles sky with drones forming iconic characters and imagery from beloved movies, series, and sports across Disney Plus, Hulu, and ESPN Plus. Don’t miss Baby Yoda!

Marvel’s ‘Eternals’ light up Rome with drones

For the first time in history, 200 drones flew over one of the seven wonders of the modern world, lighting up the sky of Rome with complex choreography over the Roman Forum and the Colosseum Archaeological Park. The feat happened last month to promote Marvel Studio’s latest offering, Eternals.

‘Blade Runner: Black Lotus’ drone light show

As the Blade Runner franchise got ready for its TV debut with an anime series called Blade Runner: Black Lotus last weekend, cable network Cartoon Network’s adult-oriented night-time programming block Adult Swim got an astounding 1,000 Intel drones to light up the dark sky with a 3D animation of the legendary futurist concept artist Syd Mead’s iconic Spinner.

