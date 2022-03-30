DJI’s Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced drone gets new firmware update

The Phantom 4 RTK isn’t the only DJI drone getting a new firmware update today. The Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced (M2EA) drone has also received its latest system software, complete with new capabilities for mission flights and a ton of neat improvements.

With its high-resolution thermal and visual cameras, the DJI M2EA is improving workflows for customers using drones in critical and complex operations. But the aircraft has been long due for a firmware update, which is why we are glad to see that the firmware rolling out today isn’t simply enhancing the drone’s stability in flight.

Today’s system update – aircraft firmware v01.00.0428 and Smart Controller firmware v01.01.0064 – focuses primarily on making mission flights more seamless than ever. To begin with, DJI has fixed the issue where the flight route could not be uploaded if the gimbal tilt was set to over 0 degrees. The tech giant is also adding support to automatically add waypoints and record camera zoom when taking photos in Live Mission Recording. Additionally, the minimum distance limitation of 0.5 m between two consecutive waypoints in Live Mission Recording has been removed.

Several other improvements have also made it to the commercial drone, including a manual selection of photo types and support for saving zoom photos. Another simple but essential new tweak is that photo file names are getting suffixes for easier distinction. So, the current photo will be denoted with an “S,” visible photo with a “W,” and infrared photo with a “T.”

In the meantime, DJI has also changed the EV mapping of the 5D button to pushing left for decreasing EV and right for increasing EV.

Coming to the bug fixes, DJI confirms that issues caused by out-of-date RTK base station versions (RTCM3.2 or earlier) should now be resolved, along with the issue where the app would repeatedly prompt to update firmware for all modules.

You can use DJI Pilot App v2.5.1.3 or DJI Assistant 2 v2.1.3 to update the M2EA drone firmware.

As always, remember to restart the aircraft and smart controller after the update is complete. And if the update fails, restart the aircraft, smart controller, and DJI Pilot or DJI Assistant 2 (Enterprise Series), and retry.

