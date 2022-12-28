Which DJI drones have Remote ID? Here’s the complete list

Remote ID is a feature that allows a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability. So, which DJI drones currently have Remote ID?

A drone can either have Remote ID capabilities built-in, or it could be outfitted with an external device to ensure compliance. DJI has already rolled out firmware updates to bring most of its latest drones into compliance. Some older models may require a separate add-on module to broadcast Remote ID information. But users have until September 16, 2023, to decide whether they want to upgrade their aircraft or purchase an add-on Remote ID device.

In the meantime, remember that the FAA’s Remote ID rule applies to all drone operators in the US, with the following exemptions:

You fly a drone that weighs less than 250g, such as the DJI Mini 3, and you fly it only for recreation purposes.

You fly a drone at an FAA-Recognized Identification Area (FRIA). These FRIAs will be your traditional model airplane fields where hobbyists have gathered and flown safely for decades.

DJI drones with Remote ID

As of today, there are 15 DJI drone models that have been approved by the FAA for adequate compliance with its Remote ID rule. These are:

Released in 2021, the Air 2S is the first drone of its size to capture 20 MP still images or video in 5.4K with a 1-inch sensor that was previously available only on larger, less agile drones.

The best photography drone from DJI, the Mavic 3 boasts a dual camera setup. There’s a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and a tele camera with 28x hybrid zoom. You also get omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and 10-bit D-Log color profile for flexibility in post-production.

Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20 MP camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens.

The Mavic 3 Cine is an enhanced version of DJI’s flagship camera drone, offering Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing and an internal 1TB SSD for high-speed data storage.

The Avata is DJI’s latest FPV drone that weighs only 410 grams and is compact and safe enough to be flown indoors as well. It is designed to be paired with Goggles 2 – DJI’s newest flight control technology – and the DJI Motion Controller, which steers the drone according to the movement of your hand.

Weighing less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable enough to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.3-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 12 MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for ready-to-share social media content. Mini 3’s battery performance is better than Mini 3 Pro’s.

This version of the Mini 3 offers more advanced shooting features, better ISO range, slow motion video recording, tri-directional obstacle sensing, D-Cinelike color mode, and better video transmission.

Mavic 3E integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, delivers impressive performance even in low-light conditions. The drone’s powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12 MP images. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting.

The Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61 degrees and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution. It supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms.

This version of DJI Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system that can capture crop growth information. The Mavic 3M also includes an RTK module to achieve centimeter-level positioning for precision agriculture.

Matrice 30 is DJI Enterprise’s flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with up to 16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera, 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away.

This version of the Matrice 30 comes with an additional 640×512 px radiometric thermal camera.

Announced in 2020, the M300 RTK is the first-ever DJI product to integrate modern aviation features, advanced AI capabilities, six-directional sensing and positioning system, a UAV health management system, and an impressive 55 minutes of flight time. The industrial drone can support up to three payloads simultaneously and has a maximum payload capability of up to 2.7 kg.

This agricultural drone from DJI can carry a spray load of 40 kg and a spread load of 50 kg. It has a coaxial rotor system that allows the aircraft to hover and maintain a more stable flight pattern as it sprays.

The Agras T30 comes with a 30-liter spray tank, a spreading system payload capacity of up to 40kg, 16 nozzles, and a spray range of 9 meters. The farming drone can cover 40 acres in an hour.

