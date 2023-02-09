Mini 2 SE vs. Mini SE vs. Mini 2: Most affordable DJI drones compared

DJI has released its latest sub-250-gram drone, the Mini 2 SE. The ultraportable, regulation-friendly aircraft is exempt from registration and licenses in several parts of the world and comes at a super affordable price point of $369. But how does the new DJI drone compare to its closest competitors, the Mini 2 and Mini SE? Let’s find out…

Compared with the DJI Mini SE, the flight performance, image transmission, and intelligent features of the new DJI Mini 2 SE drone have all improved significantly. Meanwhile, one of the biggest differences between the Mini 2 SE and the Mini 2 is that of video resolution. While the Mini 2 delivers 4K/30fps video with a 1/2.3-inch CMOS sensor, the Mini 2 SE is restricted to 2.7K/30p video. Complete comparisons are as follows:

Specifications DJI Mini 2 SE DJI Mini SE DJI Mini 2 Max Flight Time 31 min 30 min 31 min (International Version) Max Service Ceiling Above Sea Level 4000 m 3000 m 4000 m Max Wind Speed Resistance Scale 5 Scale 4 Scale 5 Max Speed S mode: 16 m/s

N mode: 10 m/s

C mode: 6 m/s S mode: 13 m/s

P mode: 8 m/s

C mode: 4 m/s S mode: 16 m/s

N mode: 10 m/s

C mode: 6 m/s Max Transmission Distance 10 km (FCC) 4 km (FCC) 10 km (FCC) Camera Sensor 1/2.3-inch CMOS 1/2.3-inch CMOS 1/2.3-inch CMOS Effective Pixels 12 MP 12 MP 12 MP Max Video Bitrate 100 Mbps 40 Mbps 100 Mbps Video Resolution 2.7K/30p 2.7K/30p 4K/30p Video Transmission System OcuSync 2.0 Wi-Fi OcuSync 2.0 Max Video Bitrate 8 Mbps 4 Mbps 8 Mbps Photo Format JPEG/DNG (RAW) JPEG JPEG/DNG (RAW) Panorama Sphere, 180°, and Wide Angle Not supported Sphere, 180°, and Wide Angle QuickShots Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang Dronie, Rocket, Circle, and Helix Dronie, Rocket, Circle, Helix, and Boomerang Digital Zoom 1080P: 4x zoom

2.7K: 3x zoom

Photo mode: 2x zoom Not supported 1080P: 4x zoom

2.7K: 3x zoom

4K: 2x zoom

Photo mode: 2x zoom Video Resolution 2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p

FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p 2.7K: 2720×1530 @ 24/25/30p

FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p 4K: 24/25/30p

2.7K: 24/25/30/48/50/60p

FHD: 1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/48/50/60p Obstacle Avoidance Not available Not available Not available QuickTransfer Not supported Not supported Supported Operating Temperature 0°C to 40°C 0°C to 40°C 0°C to 40°C

Shipping for the new DJI Mini 2 SE begins March 22, 2023.

