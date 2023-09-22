Which DJI drones have Remote ID? Here’s the complete list [Updated Sept 2023]

Remote ID is a feature that allows a drone in flight to provide its identification and location information to other parties. The FAA likens it to a “digital license plate” for a drone. Most drones operating in the US airspace are required by law to have this capability. So, which DJI drones currently have Remote ID?

Remote ID compliance rule and deadline for drone pilots

A drone can either have Remote ID capabilities built-in, or it could be outfitted with an external device to ensure compliance. DJI has already rolled out firmware updates to bring most of its latest drones into compliance. However, some older models may require a separate add-on module to broadcast Remote ID information.

Originally, the FAA had asked drone pilots to decide by September 16, 2023, whether they wanted to upgrade their aircraft or purchase an add-on Remote ID device. But days before the deadline, the FAA announced that pilots will now have until March 16, 2024, to equip their drones with Remote ID capabilities. This decision was taken because the agency recognized the unanticipated issues that some operators were experiencing in finding add-on broadcast modules.

In the meantime, remember that the FAA’s Remote ID rule applies to all drone operators in the US, with the following exemptions:

You fly a drone that weighs less than 250g, such as the DJI Mini 3, and you fly it only for recreation purposes.

You fly a drone at an FAA-Recognized Identification Area (FRIA). These FRIAs will be your traditional model airplane fields where hobbyists have gathered and flown safely for decades.

DJI drones with Remote ID

As of today, there are 24 DJI drone models that come with native Remote ID support, enabled through firmware updates in models manufactured before September 16, 2022.

The Air 3 is DJI’s latest all-around drone. Replacing the extremely popular Air 2S while retaining a mid-range price tag, the new Air 3 features not one but two cameras. Both cameras deliver 48MP photos and 4K/60fps HDR videos but have different focal lengths to enable more depth in imagery. And there’s truly a whole lot going for this drone: up to 46 minutes of flight time, omnidirectional obstacle sensing, O4 HD video transmission system, and many other flagship features.

As the world’s first consumer drone with a triple-camera system, Mavic 3 Pro has everything going for it: A time-tested and renowned Hasselblad camera, two tele cameras, a 43-minute maximum flight time, DJI’s reliable omnidirectional obstacle sensing, and 15km HD video transmission. But what’s truly remarkable is that the new Mavic 3 Pro, a premium product if there ever was one, has a price tag that won’t break the bank.

The Cine version of the Mavic 3 Pro drone is aimed at professional videographers, and as such, all three cameras support Apple ProRes 422 HQ, Apple ProRes 422, and Apple ProRes 422 LT encoding. This version also has a built-in 1TB SSD and comes with a 10Gbps lightspeed cable to help streamline data storage and transfer.

The DJI Inspire 3 is a full-frame 8K cinema drone aimed at professional cinematographers and top-level movie productions. Further, it is DJI’s only cinema-grade drone that supports both RTK-powered Waypoint Pro and omnidirectional sensing to perform flight missions more safely and with higher precision than ever before.

The new Matrice 350 (M350) RTK is an upgraded flagship commercial drone platform, ideal for use in sectors such as public safety, energy, mapping, infrastructure, and forestry. The drone comes with 55 minutes of max flight time, a payload capacity of 2.7kg, and DJI O3 Enterprise Transmission which enables triple-channel 1080p HD live feeds and a max transmission distance of 20 km.

The Mavic Pro Platinum gained a lot of attention for two reasons when it was first unveiled in 2017: increased flight time and reduced noise levels. There are still a lot of operators who use this extremely capable 4K photography drone, which is why DJI has been quick to ensure that it meets all compliance requirements.

Released in 2021, the Air 2S is the first drone of its size to capture 20 MP still images or video in 5.4K with a 1-inch sensor that was previously available only on larger, less agile drones.

One of the best photography drones from DJI, the Mavic 3 boasts a dual camera setup. There’s a 4/3 CMOS Hasselblad camera and a tele camera with 28x hybrid zoom. You also get omnidirectional obstacle sensors with a maximum 200-meter range, up to 46 minutes of flight time, and 10-bit D-Log color profile for flexibility in post-production.

Mavic 3 Classic features the same 4/3 CMOS 20 MP camera, 46-minute maximum flight time, and O3+ transmission system as the original Mavic 3 drone, without an additional telephoto lens.

The Mavic 3 Cine is an enhanced version of DJI’s flagship camera drone, offering Apple ProRes 422 HQ encoding for richer video processing and an internal 1TB SSD for high-speed data storage.

The Avata is DJI’s latest FPV drone that weighs only 410 grams and is compact and safe enough to be flown indoors as well. It is designed to be paired with Goggles 2 and the new Goggles Integra (which integrates the battery pack with the headset), as well as the DJI Motion Controller and RC Motion 2 joysticks that steer the drone according to the movement of your hand.

Weighing less than 249 grams, Mini 3 is portable enough to take anywhere and is exempt from most drone regulations in several parts of the world. Its 1/1.3-inch camera sensor films 4K HDR video and 12 MP photos with True Vertical Shooting for ready-to-share social media content. What’s particularly interesting is that the $469 Mini 3‘s battery performance is even better than that of the $759 DJI Mini 3 Pro.

This version of the Mini 3 offers more advanced shooting features, better ISO range, slow motion video recording, tri-directional obstacle sensing, D-Cinelike color mode, and better video transmission.

Mavic 3E integrates a 20 MP wide-angle camera with a 4/3 CMOS sensor that, together with Intelligent Low-Light Mode, delivers impressive performance even in low-light conditions. The drone’s powerful up-to-56x hybrid zoom camera has an equivalent focal length of 162mm for 12 MP images. A mechanical shutter prevents motion blur and supports rapid 0.7-second interval shooting.

The Mavic 3T has the same tele camera as the Mavic 3E, a 48 MP camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor, as well as a thermal camera with a Display Field of View (DFOV) of 61 degrees and an equivalent focal length of 40mm with 640 × 512 px resolution. It supports point and area temperature measurement, high-temperature alerts, color palettes, and isotherms.

This version of DJI Mavic 3 is equipped with a multispectral imaging system that can capture crop growth information. The Mavic 3M also includes an RTK module to achieve centimeter-level positioning for precision agriculture.

Matrice 30 is DJI Enterprise’s flagship drone that fits in a backpack. It integrates a 48MP 1/2-inch CMOS sensor zoom camera with up to 16× optical and 200× digital zoom, a 12MP wide-angle camera, 4K/30 fps video resolution, and a laser rangefinder that can give the precise coordinates of objects up to 1,200 meters away.

DJI M30 Dock Version

Adapted for the DJI Dock drone charging station, this version of the M30 delivers flagship-level performance with a maximum wind resistance of 12 m/s and an IP55 rating.

This version of the Matrice 30 comes with an additional 640×512 px radiometric thermal camera.

DJI M30T Dock Version

The Dock Version of M30T integrates wide, zoom, and thermal cameras to target details as required.

Announced in 2020, the M300 RTK is the first-ever DJI product to integrate modern aviation features, advanced AI capabilities, six-directional sensing and positioning system, a UAV health management system, and an impressive 55 minutes of flight time. The industrial drone can support up to three payloads simultaneously and has a maximum payload capability of up to 2.7 kg.

Featuring dual sensors (an HD 640 × 512 px thermal resolution camera and a 48MP visual camera with a 1/2-inch CMOS sensor) and enabling centimeter-level positioning accuracy through its RTK module, DJI’s Mavic 2 Enterprise Advanced became the go-to tool for complex inspections when it was released in late 2020.

One of the most popular commercial aircraft DJI has ever produced, Phantom 4 RTK radicalized the global drone mapping and surveying market in 2018 by integrating an RTK module for centimeter-level positioning accuracy.

This agricultural drone from DJI can carry a spray load of 40 kg and a spread load of 50 kg. It has a coaxial rotor system that allows the aircraft to hover and maintain a more stable flight pattern as it sprays.

The Agras T30 comes with a 30-liter spray tank, a spreading system payload capacity of up to 40kg, 16 nozzles, and a spray range of 9 meters. The farming drone can cover 40 acres in an hour.

