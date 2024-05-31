DJI releases new firmware update for Mini 2 SE drone

DJI has released a new firmware update for its most pocket-friendly beginner drone, the Mini 2 SE.

Aircraft firmware v01.00.0500 is now available to download for the sub-250-gram Mini 2 SE, while the DJI RC-N1 software package remains unchanged at v04.11.0400. That said, your DJI Fly app must be updated to v1.13.4, which was released recently with several new and noteworthy features such as AI-powered drone video editing.

According to the release notes shared by DJI, the new Mini 2 SE firmware adds support for the Remote ID requirements of some countries and regions. In addition, the update fixes some known issues. This usually refers to updation in regular software running logic or fixing some problems that do not affect the use of the product. Nonetheless, the tech giant recommends that you update the firmware in time to get a better experience.

Mini 2 SE is DJI’s most affordable flying camera, capable of capturing 2.7K/30fps videos and 12 MP stills. Last month, however, DJI released a beefed-up version of this drone, naming it the Mini 4K.

The DJI Mini 4K can shoot 4K video at up to 30fps with 2x digital zoom and 2.7K footage at up to 60fps. It also supports video bitrates of up to 100Mbps, which is another improvement over the Mini 2 SE. Read more about the Mini 4K here.

