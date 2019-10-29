Drone Nerds partners with Skydio to bring you the new Skydio 2 Pro Kit

Today, we have some exciting news for you from Drone Nerds. They are the largest enterprise drone dealer in the US and they just announced a new partnership with Skydio for the new and mind-blowing Skydio 2 drone. So, if you are thinking about getting the new Skydio 2 drone (And really you should. I ordered two myself) but you missed the boat at Skydio’s website. Make sure you check in with Drone Nerds in Florida as they may be able to help you out. And, if you are planning to go to Commercial UAV Expo this week, make sure that you go to the Drone Nerds booth 701 to see this new self-flying drone for yourself.

DJI Mavic Pro

The Skydio 2 Pro Kit includes:

Skydio 2 Drone

Spare Props

Joystick Controller w/ iPad Mount

4 Batteries

Dual Charger

Custom Hard Shell Case

Drone Nerds partners with Skydio

Drone Nerds, the largest Enterprise drone company in the U.S., partners with Skydio to bring to market the Skydio 2 Pro Kit with the drone you’ve been waiting for. “These are extremely exciting times for the drone industry – we are proud to partner with a forward-thinking company like Skydio to tackle the challenging world of today’s enterprise customers,” said Drone Nerds CEO, Jeremy Schneiderman. This second-generation Skydio is an all-in-one solution, with unmatched autonomy and a highly advanced artificial-intelligence platform that has evolved for professional usage. The Skydio 2 is ready for work, using its autonomy to unlock solutions and workflows never-before-possible with built-in 4K60HDR camera, 3.5 kilometers of wireless range and 23 minutes of flight time. It can see everything, in every direction with unprecedented resolution and clarity; this is the foundation of trustworthy autonomous flying. Be the first to get hands-on with this innovative UAV system tomorrow, October 29 by visiting Drone Nerds at Booth #701 during Commercial UAV Expo in Las Vegas, NV. See how the Skydio 2 is capable of flying itself with the skills of an expert pilot; making this the first truly autonomous, category-defining drone. Shipments are expected to begin in December with limited supply for 2019. You can reserve your spot in line by visiting ​https://enterprise.dronenerds.com/skydio-series/​. Drone Nerds is the leader in three core segments: distribution

enterprise solutions

service and repairs Work with a trusted partner to help define your drone mission, evaluate your options, and implement a pilot program that delivers high ROI. Whether you are just getting started, in the process of scaling your operations or seeking a more efficient model to manage your drone program; our enterprise division can customize a solution that fits your unique needs. Skydio is a world-class team focusing on AI, robotics, cameras and electric vehicles headquartered in Redwood City, California. Skydio’s founders helped start Google’s drone delivery program, Project Wing, after meeting in 2009 at MIT where they pioneered autonomous drone technology.

What do you think about getting a Skydio 2 drone? Are you planning to buy one or did you preorder already? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our daily email newsletter, that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos