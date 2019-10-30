Here are the best video reviews of the DJI Mavic Mini we found on YoutTube. We watched them all so you don’t have to! If you don’t have a lot of time (who does nowadays?) and you only want to watch one video. Watch the one from Faruk on his iPhonedo Youtube channel. As always his videos are entertaining and chuck full of information. This one about the DJI Mavic Mini is not different. so give yourself a break. Get a cup of coffee and watch at least this one video.

The best video reviews of the DJI Mavic Mini

Here’s what Faruk had to say about the DJI Mavic Mini during the launch event:

“So when I first received Mavic Mini, I was really excited. I unboxed it and the first thing you realized is very small. And you realize how much smaller it is then what it looks like in the photos. When you put your phone on top of it, it disappears right underneath. And it is super light. 249 grams. It is a big deal and usually a small size drone like that. It kind of behaves different, so what I wanted to do is take it outside and see how it flies. And much to my surprise it handles really well. It’s really easy to control as you can see here. I flew through that with no problem at all. And so if you’re beginner it’s a great drone to learn how to fly. And if you’re experienced you’re gonna have a great time flying this drone because it behaves just like reggular sized drone which I haven’t experienced anything like that with small drones. It handles the wind really well. And with 30 minutes battery life Is really impressive, so you can go out there to find an angle you want. If you don’t get the shot on the first one you can come back and try it again. And with a drone that doesn’t have a long battery life that means you have to come back. You have to land to take the battery out. Change it, put the new battery in and wait for signal going out there, it’s a hassle so long battery life means a lot, if you want to get shots like these because you can experience what it’s going to look like. You can plan and I actually enjoyed that a lot. Another thing I realized while I was flying, that the sound it makes is nice. Usually small drones are super loud so when you’re flying during a sunrise or sunset, sometimes you really disturb people who are there to enjoy the sunset. This drone doesn’t make much sound so it was a lot of fun to fly during sunrise and sunset.”

What do you think about The DJI Mavic Mini video reviews? Which one do you like best? Let us know in the comments below.

