DJI Mavic Mini teardown and rebuild video with step-by-step instructions

Check out this DJI Mavic Mini tear-down and rebuild video if you have a minute and are interested in the inner workings of DJI’s latest drone. I think it’s fascinating to see how they put this lightweight drone together and were somehow able to keep it below 250 grams.

DJI Mavic Mini teardown and rebuild video

The guys from DJI Drone Service show you exactly how to take the sub-250-grams aircraft apart in this DJI Mavic Mini teardown and rebuild video.

I was hoping to spot the Ambarella processor, but unfortunately we don’t get to see it in this video, as it appears to be hidden underneath one of the metal plates.

The video shows you step-by-step how you can take the DJI Mavic Mini (from DJI or Amazon) apart and possibly repair it yourself. Keep in mind, though, the plastics used in the Mini are very fragile as a result of the weight-saving efforts from DJI.

Some soldering and hot-air gun action is required if you want to take the DJI Mavic Mini apart.

If you’re not comfortable repairing the DJI Mavic Mini yourself, I would recommend sending it into DJI Drone Service. I know that’s what I would do.

What do you think about doing repairs on DJI drones yourself? Is that something you’d attempt to do? Let us know in the comments below.

