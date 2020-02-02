Drone maker DJI closes China offices because of Coronavirus

More and more people and businesses around the world feel the impact of the spreading Coronavirus and so does DJI. The Chinese drone maker is impacted by the virus in a number of ways and has also closed their offices in China as a precautionary measure.

First, we learned almost a week ago that instead of sending US-based DJI employees for training on the new DJI Matrice 300, the company would be sending trainers to the DJI offices in Burbank, California.

Then, we heard that shipping drones from China to other countries would be impacted by the spreading Coronavirus.

Most recently we have seen messages on social media, that DJI had sent out a letter to official resellers saying that the DJI offices in China will remain tentatively closed until February 10.

DJI released the following statement:

“DJI is closely monitoring the situation and following relevant guidelines. We will institute precautionary measures for all employees upon return to office on February 10, as well as continue to distribute relevant health guidance. Our top priority is the health and safety of our employees.”

We have not heard whether the Coronavirus will also impact the launch of new drones such as the DJI Matrice 300, which is supposed to be introduced late February and the DJI Mavic Air 2 that is scheduled to be launched in April.

Stay tuned as we will post new information here on DroneDJ when it becomes available.

