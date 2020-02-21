DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 survey

- Feb. 21st 2020 9:31 am ET

0

DJI is asking you to take part in a short survey about your DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. For your time and effort, you will have a change to win a DJI Phantom 4 Series Wrap Pack.

DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0 survey

From DJI:

Dear DJI Customer,

As part of our continued dedication to refining DJI products, we would like to invite you to take part in a short survey about your Phantom 4 Pro V2.0. As a token of our appreciation, upon completing this survey, you will be enrolled in a raffle for the chance to win a Phantom 4 series wrap pack.

Customer feedback is incredibly important to us and allows us to continually improve our products and services. If you have any questions regarding the survey, please email us at

TAKE PART IN OUR SURVEY

Your opinion is important to us and will help us continue creating the future of possible. If you have any questions regarding the survey, please email us at: survey@dji.com.

Best,

DJI

What is a DJI Phantom 4 Wrap Pack?

Dji phantom 4 wrap pack

What do you think about the DJI Phantom 4 Pro V2.0? Let us know in the comments below.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on TwitterFacebookYouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers such as DJIParrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like AdoramaAmazonB&HBestBuyDroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

You’re reading DroneDJ — experts who break news about DJI and the wider drone ecosystem, day after day. Be sure to check out our homepage for all the latest news, and follow DroneDJ on Twitter, Facebook, and LinkedIn to stay in the loop. Don’t know where to start? Check out our exclusive stories, reviews, how-tos, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

About the Author

Haye Kesteloo's favorite gear

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

DJI Mavic 2 Pro/Zoom

The best allround and foldable drone money can buy.
DJI Mavic Mini

DJI Mavic Mini

The latest foldable DJI drone that weighs less than 250 grams! No FAA registration needed.