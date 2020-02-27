The International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO) is a UN specialized agency that was set up in 1944 to organize the administration and governance of the Convention on International Civil Aviation. The agency works with the 193 Member States and industry groups reach consensus on international civil aviation Standards and Recommended Practices (SARPs) and policies in support of a safe, efficient, secure, economically sustainable and environmentally responsible civil aviation sector. The Member States implement the SARPs and other policies to make sure that their local civil aviation operations and regulations conform to global standards and that international air travel can function safely and reliably in every part of the world. To get to a point where drones and traditional manned aircraft can operate together safely in the same airspace, ICAO now calls for innovative solutions for drone airspace management, also known as unmanned traffic management (UTM). This year the ICAO DRONE ENABLE event will take place from September 9-11 in Rio de Janeiro.

ICAO calls for innovative solutions for drone airspace management

Drone deliveries, drone inspections and even flying taxis are now near term realities for societies all over the world. As the development of unmanned aircraft systems (UAS) and UAS traffic management (UTM) continues to advance, governments and operators need to focus on how the next evolution of aircraft, both manned and unmanned, can safely integrate into finite airspace.

Recognizing that an agreed global approach will greatly assist businesses and others in launching their UAS services without negatively impacting the safety of manned aviation operations, or the safety of persons and property on the ground, ICAO will be exploring these issues in depth at its fourth annual DRONE ENABLE event taking place this 9-11 September in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

A key process informing DRONE ENABLE discussions is the issuance by ICAO of advance requests for information (RFIs).

Deadline for RFI submissions for the Fourth DRONE ENABLE is 17 April, and the main topic areas being targeted this year include:

Unmanned aircraft (UA) performance requirements in a UTM environment.

UTM system certification.

UTM integration into airport environments and activities.

All RFI responses will be evaluated by a group of international experts, and those responsible for the best submissions will have the opportunity to present at this year’s DRONE ENABLE event in Rio.

Stay in touch!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors, and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, and Instagram, or sign up for our daily email newsletter that goes out every weekday at 6 p.m. ET.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, and Yuneec, or retailers like Adorama, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy, DroneNerds, or eBay. For our Canadian readers, we recommend buying your drones at Drone Shop Canada. By using our links, we will make a small commission at no additional cost to you. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!

Photo: ICAO

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos