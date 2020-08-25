New FLIR thermal camera unveiled at DJI AirWorks

DJI’s flagship AirWorks conference, with its emphasis on Enterprise drone applications and First Responders, got underway today. During the keynote address, FLIR Systems announced a new FLIR camera.

Every year, this conference is a terrific opportunity for in-person networking and learning sessions. The event was planned for Los Angeles. This year, however, is 2020, and nothing is quite as per normal. As a result, DJI opted for a virtual conference and attracted a good number of attendees from North America and around the globe. The very first keynote contained a product announcement.

FLIR Systems announced its latest addition: the TZ20 — a high-resolution thermal camera purpose-built for DJI’s Matrice M200 and M300 series airframes.

Specs

FLIR followed up with a news release, outlining some of the technical details of the new camera:

Featuring both a narrow-field-of-view and a wide-field-of-view 640×512 resolution FLIR Boson® thermal camera module, the Vue TZ20 offers greater situational awareness with a 20-times digital thermal zoom capability to complete public safety and industrial inspection missions both near and far. IP44 rated to provide operability in poor weather conditions and weighing just 640 grams (1.4 lbs.) in total, the Vue TZ20 includes a wide-angle Boson with a 95-degree field of view and a narrow-angle Boson with a 19-degree field of view, enabling pilots to put more pixels on target with ease. FLIR Systems, Inc.

FLIR clearly knows its market, and its release states the product will find a special niche for a variety of use-case scenarios.

With the FLIR Vue TZ20, FLIR Systems is introducing our first dual thermal gimbaled payload for the DJI Matrice 200 Series and Matrice 300 airframes.. Now public safety drone pilots from police, fire, and search and rescue teams, to industrial and critical infrastructure inspectors, will have greater awareness to complete their missions. Paul Clayton, General Manager, Components Business – FLIR

How does it look?

Like this. You can see where it mounts, offering Plug & Play operation.

Price?

The price has not been released. It won’t be inexpensive, but FLIR is the absolute industry leader in thermal sensors. It’s available for purchase now.

