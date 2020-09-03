Freefly Systems teases new ‘Astro’ drone

Freefly Systems, known for its high-end drones built for cinematography (as well as its terrific gimbal systems), is teasing us with a new drone release. A 35-second video provides a glimpse — but only a glimpse — of a new drone hopefully coming soon.

Freefly is well-known in the cinema world for a number of its products: its drones, gimbals, and controllers. Those who have worked with their products, like the flagship Alta 8 Pro (which can lift 20 pounds), know this company produces excellent products. Of course, pro gear like this can be out of reach for many of us. The Alta 8 Pro, for example, sells for $15,995. But Freefly Systems has no shortage of pros from the film and television industries eager to use its products. (In fact, the Alta 8 Pro has been out of stock until recently.)

And now, the company is teasing us with a smaller cinema drone called Astro.

Freefly posted a brief, 35-second video to YouTube and also unveiled the teaser with a Tweet. The video (much like the Tweet) contained a lot of one-word descriptors. Specifically:

Small

Light

Quiet

Faaast

Folds

Folds again

Great flight times

60 Megapixel Sony A7R4

Weather sealed

Linux companion computer

LTE

Skynode

Auterion

Training

Precise

Stable

RTK

Integrated Gimbal

Auterion Mission Control

Dependable

MAVSDK

Expandable

Designed, tested, Built in USA

Long range data links

Adorable

Waypoints

Intuitive

Smart batteries

What else?

The minimalist teaser gives us a glimpse, but only a glimpse, of its Astro drone. Here it is:

Frame grab from the end of the Freefly teaser

Fun Our first fully connected commercial drone built with @auterion pic.twitter.com/JncHmAeehn — Freefly (@freeflysystems) September 2, 2020

We look forward to seeing more! No release date announced.

