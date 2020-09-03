Freefly Systems teases new ‘Astro’ drone

Freefly Systems, known for its high-end drones built for cinematography (as well as its terrific gimbal systems), is teasing us with a new drone release. A 35-second video provides a glimpse — but only a glimpse — of a new drone hopefully coming soon.
Freefly is well-known in the cinema world for a number of its products: its drones, gimbals, and controllers. Those who have worked with their products, like the flagship Alta 8 Pro (which can lift 20 pounds), know this company produces excellent products. Of course, pro gear like this can be out of reach for many of us. The Alta 8 Pro, for example, sells for $15,995. But Freefly Systems has no shortage of pros from the film and television industries eager to use its products. (In fact, the Alta 8 Pro has been out of stock until recently.)
And now, the company is teasing us with a smaller cinema drone called Astro.
YouTube and Twitter
Freefly posted a brief, 35-second video to YouTube and also unveiled the teaser with a Tweet. The video (much like the Tweet) contained a lot of one-word descriptors. Specifically:
- Small
- Light
- Quiet
- Faaast
- Folds
- Folds again
- Great flight times
- 60 Megapixel Sony A7R4
- Weather sealed
- Linux companion computer
- LTE
- Skynode
- Auterion
- Training
- Precise
- Stable
- RTK
- Integrated Gimbal
- Auterion Mission Control
- Dependable
- MAVSDK
- Expandable
- Designed, tested, Built in USA
- Long range data links
- Adorable
- Waypoints
- Intuitive
- Smart batteries
What else?
The minimalist teaser gives us a glimpse, but only a glimpse, of its Astro drone. Here it is:
And so…
Without further adieu, here you go!
We look forward to seeing more! No release date announced.
FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.