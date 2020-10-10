Ooooh! Amazing Amazon Prime Day deal on Mavic Mini combo

If you’ve been waiting for the best deal yet on a brand new DJI Mavic Mini, wait no longer. The time to buy is now, with a stellar deal on Amazon Prime Day!

There’s no doubt DJI’s Mavic Mini has been an unqualified success. Engineers crammed a massive amount of engineering into the 249-gram package. So you get most of the features you’d expect with far more expensive drones but in a compact and affordable package. Because of its weight, it’s also exempt from some of the regulations that would apply if you were flying a heavier machine. It’s simple to learn, takes great photos and video, and comes with the reliability and interface that have put DJI at the top of the drone game. Plus, you can now get it for a better price than ever.

On Amazon Prime Day — which stretches across October 13-14 — you’ll be able to get the DJI Mavic Mini Fly More combo at $399. That’s $100, or 20%, off the regular retail price.

A grown-up drone

This Mavic may be mini, but it’s also mighty. It features a 30-minute flight time, 2.7k video at 30fps and 1080p at 60 frames per second. Stills are captured at 12 megapixels using a 1/2.3-inch sensor. So it’s got a lot going for it already. If you could use a reminder, just check out DJI’s video announcing the product:

The mighty Mini

So there’s already a lot for the money. And with the Fly More combo, there’s even more.

The Fly More difference

When purchasing the Mini, as with some other models, DJI offers two choices: buy the basic drone, which comes with one battery and the charger, or get the “Fly More” bundle. That combination includes a *lot* more and is something many aspiring pilots choose. Even the full retail price of $499 US includes a discount over purchasing these components separately. And the ability to fly repeated missions — basically 90 minutes of flight time with three batteries — is something most appreciate in the field. And when you’re not in the field? You have snap-on cages to protect the props for indoor flight, flying near people — and simply when learning.

Just have a look at what’s in the Fly More combo:

Three batteries, case, prop guards and more – the Fly More combo is a deal…

Prime Day only

DJI doesn’t put on sales that often. Even when it does, the discounts aren’t usually very high. To get 20% off on this is amazing.

Remember, it’s available only on Amazon during Prime Day: October 13-14.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos