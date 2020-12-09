A respected educator and pioneer in the drone field is offering a new remote learning experience: Everything you need to know about the ins and outs of DJI software and maintenance. If you want to get the very most out of your machine, this might just be the ticket.

We get a number of inquiries here at DroneDJ. Some come via email, comments on stories, YouTube comments, and Facebook messages. Often, people are asking for information about their DJI products. Specifically, how to carry out tasks like gimbal calibration, perform maintenance, etc. For us, such queries give us a glimpse that many don’t fully understand how to maximize the tools contained in DJI’s various mobile apps – along with basic maintenance. Clearly, there’s a gap here.

And now, a drone educator is going to fill it.

AlteX Academy

AlteX is one of the drone pioneers. Its founders originally worked in the film industry and could see the potential for drones early on. They began building, flying, and educating – and have not looked back. Now, AlteX is one of the leading online learning companies in the drone sphere – as well as carrying out service provision and consulting services.

AlteX knows DJI…

Recently, as some readers may recall, AlteX launched a new educational video series featuring Drone Real Estate Photography, as well as Intro to Drone Survey and Geomatics. Now, the company has a new offering we suspect could have significant appeal.

Everything DJI

Here’s the course description, from AlteX:

If you are flying a DJI drone, then this is a comprehensive equipment training course, to help you fly with confidence, efficiency, and safety.

Our course is designed in a practical order to help you properly setup a drone after purchase, understand the basic control system and taking the first flight. Then dive deep into detailed system settings and the various flight safety features. In addition to flight and system handling, the course also covers battery management, drone maintenance and flight records to help pilots manage operations and drone equipment. AlteX

Great idea, AlteX!

Details of the course

Now that you’ve seen the big picture, here’s the nitty-gritty. All of these topics will be covered:

Drone Setup

DJI Go 4 – Part 1

Prepare for First Flight

DJI Go 4 – Part 2

Understand Safety Features

Battery Management

Drone Maintenance

Flight Records

Drone Flight Best Practices

Bonus: DJI Fly APP

Why bother?

Well, if you know every aspect of the DJI apps (and there’s much more than most people typically access), this might not be the course for you. But if you’re flying a DJI machine and never get down into the sub-menus, it’s quite likely that you’re not taking full advantage of your machine’s capabilities. There are a lot of deep, somewhat hidden but nonetheless important features within that app. In addition, the AlteX offering includes a number of Best Practices that will help ensure your maintenance, battery management, etc. are all top-flight.

We asked AlteX’s Yifei Zhao, on the right in the above photo, to tell us more.

Questions and Answers

Who is this course intended for?

A: Everyone who flies a DJI drone.

Why do you think there will be demand for this?

A: Our in-person flight training has been really popular to help students build a thorough understanding of DJI’s control system, safety features, and good habits of flight handling. This experience helped us understand what pilots need for flight training.

In your experience, how much of DJI menus and maintenance does the ‘average’ casual pilot truly understand?

A: About 30 percent. We find pilots use the menu on a needed basis, which is minimum for their day-to-day flights. Also pilots lack the knowledge to apply system settings in flight environments. i.e., when to set Loss Link to Return-to-Home, Hover, or Landing; what altitude to set for return-to-home when terrain changes.

Why is this a better approach than scouring YouTube for tutorials?

A: Ultimately teaching is a skill. A properly designed course helps students to acquire knowledge structurally, understand how to apply the knowledge and address questions with instructors as well as practice. It’s a process to transform our knowledge to skills for the students.

Anything else you’d like to add?

A: Our Early Access is available before Feb 25, 2021. This includes 20% course discount and 1 year course access. (Extended from 90 days)!

Some final course information

Okay, how much does this thing cost? Regularly priced at $95 Canadian for six hours (three hours instruction and three hours of practice and self-learning), it’s available for a limited time at the discounted price of $75. What’s more, these are Canadian dollars, so with the strength of the US dollar, it’s a pretty great deal for those that are stateside.

Where can I register?

Great question. Here’s the answer.

A final PS: I’ve taken AlteX online instruction. It’s excellent.

