The US Federal Aviation Administration is looking for people to help administer online testing for recreational drone pilots. If you’re interested, time is running out to apply.

With an ever-increasing number of new drone pilots, the FAA has decided it makes sense to ensure they have basic knowledge about piloting, airspace, and safety. And so it’s in the midst of rolling out the Recreational UAS Safety Test, or TRUST. It’s contained in the FAA’s 2018 Reauthorization Bill and requires that all recreational pilots pass a knowledge/safety test. Pilots will also be required to carry proof that they’ve passed when they’re out flying.

And yes, that means you.

The FAA wants test administrators

This is a major project for the FAA, and it’s been going on in multiple stages. The first stage involved consulting with drone stakeholders and pulling together the test content. Step two involved working with stakeholders to figure out how the test should be administrated. And now, finally, the FAA is on the final stage: getting ready to roll out the test.

To do that, however, it needs to create a nationwide pool of FAA-approved test administrators. And so it’s actively recruiting:

Volunteer

These are important volunteer positions to ensure the program can roll out smoothly. Here’s the process, taken from the related FAA web page:

The FAA provides TRUST content to FAA-Approved test administrators

Administrators provide on-line test to Recreational Flyers Test administrators determine the best platform, consistent with the requirements outlined in the Operating Rules, for packaging, delivering training and testing content. Administrators must agree to offer the test at no cost to recreational flyers.



Interested?

That’s great. But you need to get moving; the deadline for applications is March 31.

Learn how to apply here.

Read up on the Test Administrator Operating Rules here.

And, if you’d like to learn even more, you’ll find the Memorandum of Agreement here.

DroneDJ‘s take

The TRUST program is a good idea. Everyone flying a drone in the National Airspace System should have an understanding of the rules and regulations, along with common-sense safety practices. Those who sign on to help administer the test will be playing an important role in moving this initiative forward.

The new test administrators will be announced in December.

