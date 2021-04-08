Do you live and breathe drones? Have a background as a professional journalist or just great at writing swiftly and sharply? Looking for an incredible opportunity? Read on.

Do you hear that sound in the background? That faint tapping? That’s opportunity knocking, and perhaps that sound is meant for you. DroneDJ is on the hunt for a new reporter. And for the right person, this is really a great gig with the world’s largest drone website and part of a much larger online publishing group.

Curious? Sure you are.

What’s the job?

This is, obviously, a remote position. You could be in Tallahassee or Timbuktu, as long as you’ve got a stable internet connection. Your role, in simplest terms, would be to produce high quality written stories on a Monday-Friday basis. This is a full-time gig.

Do products like this turn your crank?

What kind of stories? Well, we’d be hoping for a blend of opinions on news-of-the-day along with occasional features and original journalism. There will be review opportunities and on site event coverage for people in the right areas.

The daily news stuff comes largely from news releases (which come to us), surfing through various groups and forums, and keeping your finger on the pulse of the drone world. We’ll of course give you a strong helping hand as you get started, ensuring you learn all the ins and outs until you’re comfortable. As Editor-in-Chief (and a career journalist), I’m also happy to offer my skills as a mentor or answer any questions you might have.

A typical day?

Well, the great thing about writing this kind of material at DroneDJ is that there is no “typical.” The content varies widely from day to day. But we’d be expecting multiple short posts every day during the work week. Once you’re comfortable, you’d be expected to find content on our own, decide whether it’s a fit for DroneDJ, and work largely independently but with support available at the spin of a blade.

You might occasionally take in a webinar on a topic of interest to our readers, or review a new product from companies like DJI. Video/podcast/audio background are a great asset for the right person, along with people skills. Because we’d like you to be doing occasional interviews to help makes your stories even stronger.

What are we looking for?

I don’t want this to sound like a cliche, but we want someone who’s a motivated self-starter. Someone who can identify a story that fits and act quickly to get it in our system. If you’ve ever worked in a newsroom, you’ll know what I’m talking about. We won’t be cracking a whip over your shoulder (like in some newsrooms!), but we will have expectations around output over time.

You might be writing about cool news, like this volcano drone flight!

We are strong believers in equality of all ever sort, and we’re believers in the #womenindrones hashtag. This is an industry that really needs some more female and minority voices, so we’re encouraging women and BIPOC to apply.

Our goal here is ultimately to find the best candidate, not someone to fit a specific part of a puzzle.

What does it pay?

We’ll be discussing that privately with people who show interest. But it’s more than a decent wage in US dollars, and we would guarantee a healthy minimum during your first 3-6 months. You’ll also become part of a broader publishing network that includes multiple popular sites and a ton of super people. We’ll do our best to make you feel part of the family and offer support in any way we can.

Yes – I want to apply!

If this sounds like a fit for you, and you have links to published work, please get in touch. Drop me a note explaining why this job appeals and what you bring to the table – along with links to work and a CV. We can go from there. Hit me up here.

