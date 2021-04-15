DJI Air 2S live discussion: Join DroneDJ and special guests 9:45ET

Hey all, you might have heard that DJI launched the Air 2S today ($999) and of course in addition to a launch review, we’re going to go on Youtube and Facebook to answer some of your questions as well as highlight some of the finer points of the new drone.
The video links are embedded below or here for YouTube and Facebook.
Edit: That’s a wrap but if you want to watch the 45 minute video recap, click either of the above links!
DroneDJ:
- Scott Simmie, Editor in Chief, DroneDJ
- Seth Weintraub, Publisher, DroneDJ
Special Guests today are
See you at 9:45ET!
