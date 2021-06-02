Do you make videos? Do you like drones? If the answer is yes, here’s your chance to win a brand-new DJI FPV Drone Combo, a DJI Air 2S, a Peter McKinnon camera bag, or a GoPro Hero 9.

Canada-based film production company, TMS Productions, is hosting the second edition of their very popular editing challenge, and this time, the contest has gotten bigger and better. Here are all the deets…

The film and photography experts at TMS Productions – Tommy DeWitt, Mitchell Kucher, and Stephen Kucher – got their hands on the Jaguar F-TYPE luxury sports car and spent three days shooting as much footage of the car as they possibly could. They’ve got nighttime shots, videos shot at sunrise, interiors, exteriors, FPV drone shots, normal drone shots, you name it. And they created this commercial out of it:

Now, TMS is making all the footage that they shot available for you to work your magic on, and convert into a 30- to 60-second video commercial for the car. The best video will win the DJI FPV Drone Combo that contains everything you need to start flying, including the FPV Drone, Goggles V2, Remote Controller 2, DJI FPV Intelligent Flight Battery, DJI FPV Goggles Battery, DJI FPV AC Power Adapter, DJI FPV Propellers, and other related cables and accessories.

Meanwhile, the good folks at TMS are convinced that sound design often gets overlooked in the editing process, and they want to use this contest as an opportunity to push filmmakers to advance their sound design skills. So, the video with the best sound design will win a DJI Air 2S, which is arguably one of the best drones out there for creators.

And since the production house wants to encourage newbie editors to participate as well, one of the winners of the contest will be picked out randomly through a lucky draw. This person will receive a kickass Peter McKinnon camera bag, irrespective of what their edit looks like. You become eligible for this prize as soon as you submit an entry.

And then there’s the GoPro Hero 9, which will go to the most creative, out-of-the-box, and unique edit. You are free to use any extra footage, assets, transitions, or overlays, so the world is your oyster there.

The best part is, the contest is open internationally to every country on the planet. To get your hands on these sweet prizes, all you have to do is submit your entry on Instagram before June 14 at 11:59 p.m. PST.

Click here for more details and footage links.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos