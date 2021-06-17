InterDrone cancels its August conference in Dallas

That headline? It’s the story: InterDrone has decided to cancel its planned August in-person conference.

This shouldn’t really come as too great a surprise. The global pandemic isn’t over yet – though there are obviously hopeful signs – and that has had a huge spillover effect on conferences like these. While InterDrone was hopeful it could proceed with its event, it has now made the difficult decision to pull the plug for 2021.

Let’s see what InterDrone has to say.

The news

Word came in an email. The planned conference, scheduled for August 10-12 in Dallas, is off. Here’s what the email says:

Our team has been in communication with our community throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, closely discussing the impact of the pandemic on our industry. Our cancellation decision was made in light of COVID-19-related challenges affecting our community, including ongoing restrictions on corporate travel, limitations on international travel, and overall budget constraints. As we examined and listened to our community’s concerns regarding the changing nature of the drone market we are understanding more and more that large generalized drone conferences no longer fully meet the requirements of a changing landscape. Thus we have made the decision to take a step back and re-envision how we best serve our valued customers.

What’s next?

Well, InterDrone says it will step back and consult with its board, the drone community, and its customers to plan the next steps.

Sadly, not this year…

While we are sad not to be gathering in August, we are excited to have this opportunity to take a step back and work directly with you and come out of the pandemic stronger, with a more meaningful and powerful source of education, connections, and community. We are grateful for your continued partnership and look forward to working together on a reimagined InterDrone.

And AUVSI?

At the moment, it appears that AUVSI’s XPONENTIAL event is still taking place in Atlanta August 16-19. You can find more information, including registration details, here.

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos