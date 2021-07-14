DroneDJ discusses drone safety in live panel

- Jul. 14th 2021 7:12 am PT

Hey – too late now to catch us live, but that’s okay. You can still check out our discussion of a few recent airspace incidents involving drones – as well as some of the safety measures taken by manufacturers.

There’s always a ton happening in the drone space – as you can see from our regular posts. But sometimes, there are topics worth delving into a little more deeply. This week, DroneDJ Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie, along with Senior Editors Ishveena Singh and Bruce Crumley, discuss some recent incidents involving drone pilots breaking clearly established rules.

The event was live and we took comments. If you missed it, no worries.

Where can I find this content?

Right here. We had a slight issue with Ishveena’s audio, but we’ll have that sorted next time around:

