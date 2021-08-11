Join DroneDJ’s panel @ 10:00 ET

-
DroneDJ Live Panel

It’s Wednesday again. How did that happen so fast? No idea, but that means it’s time for our regular DroneDJ panel, discussing the latest news from the world of drones.

Have 30 minutes to spare? Join the DroneDJ panel for the latest in drone news. Editor-in-Chief Scott Simmie, Senior Editors Bruce Crumley and Ishveena Singh will be joined by regular panelist and DroneDJ contributor Yifei Zhao.

Ready to hit the link?

DroneDJ Panel

If you can watch live, fantastic! And if you can’t, you’ll find us here at this link:

Either way, hope to see you soon.

