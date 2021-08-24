Join the DroneDJ weekly panel Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

-
DroneDJ Panel
DroneDJ Live Panel

Weâ€™re back! After a brief summer vacation, the DroneDJ weekly panel returns August 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

Thereâ€™s been no shortage of drone news lately â€“ including the collision of a police drone into a small crewed aircraft in Toronto, along with a rogue drone displaying unreal flight characteristics that led Tucson police helicopters on a wild UAV chase.

And thatâ€™s just scratching the surface.

Join the DroneDJ weekly panel

So why not join us for our weekly live panel? Youâ€™ll hear insights from all our key contributors: Ishveena Singh, Bruce Crumley, Scott Simmie, and Yifei Zhao. Weâ€™re also happy, as always, to take any questions youâ€™d like to put up in chat.

The event goes live at 10 a.m.on Wednesday August 25. You can join us live, or watch the recorded version later, right here:

See you there!

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos

Guides

DroneDJ Panel

About the Author

Scott Simmie's favorite gear

DJI Mavic Air 2

DJI's awesome new drone is a winner, packing in high-priced features at a reasonable retail price. You will love this drone.

DJI Mini 2

At 249 grams there's no registration or license required â€“ and it captures 4K video!

Join DroneDJâ€™s live panel today at 10 a.m. ET
DroneDJâ€™s live panel rolls today at 10 a.m. EDT â...
DroneDJ discusses drone safety in live panel
DroneDJ launches weekly video panel
Show More Comments

Related

DroneDJ Live Panel

Join DroneDJâ€™s live panel today at 10 a.m. ET

DroneDJâ€™s live panel rolls today at 10 a.m. EDT Ã¢Â€Â“ join us!

Itâ€™s Wednesday Ã¢Â€Â“ and the DroneDJ panel will be live @ 10 a.m. ET

DroneDJ Live Panel

Join DroneDJâ€™s panel @ 10:00 ET

New video series! DroneDJ panel dives into drone news that matters

DroneDJ discusses drone safety in live panel

Update: Police pursuing Tucson mystery UAV described â€˜most advanced drone weÃ¢Â€Â™ve dealt withâ€™ in air traffic audio file

Canada: Police drone hits plane approaching runway; Ã¢Â€Â˜major damageÃ¢Â€Â™ reported