Join the DroneDJ weekly panel Wednesday at 10 a.m. ET

We’re back! After a brief summer vacation, the DroneDJ weekly panel returns August 25 at 10 a.m. ET.

There’s been no shortage of drone news lately – including the collision of a police drone into a small crewed aircraft in Toronto, along with a rogue drone displaying unreal flight characteristics that led Tucson police helicopters on a wild UAV chase.

And that’s just scratching the surface.

Join the DroneDJ weekly panel

So why not join us for our weekly live panel? You’ll hear insights from all our key contributors: Ishveena Singh, Bruce Crumley, Scott Simmie, and Yifei Zhao. We’re also happy, as always, to take any questions you’d like to put up in chat.

The event goes live at 10 a.m.on Wednesday August 25. You can join us live, or watch the recorded version later, right here:

See you there!

FTC: DroneDJ is reader supported, we may earn income on affiliate links

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos