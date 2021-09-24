First photo of DJI Mavic 3 Pro in the wild

DJIDJI Mavic 3 Pro
DJI Mavic Pro 3

It had to happen. A photo has surfaced showing DJI’s forthcoming Mavic 3 Pro. You know you want to see it!

With every launch, there comes a time when DJI simply can’t control leaks. As a product gets closer and closer to official release, more and more people get their hands on either information – or the product itself. And when that happens, things start leaking.

A significant leak occurred today.

Photo of DJI Mavic 3 Pro flying

This one – no surprise here – comes from Jasper Ellens, who has built up an impressive record of getting leaked drone information. He seems to have a particular inside track when it comes to DJI. Today, he put up this post, which clearly shows the Mavic 3 (it’s going to be called that) doing its thing:

The first of many Mavic 3 pictures

Holding back confidential information at a big company can be likened to a dam holding back water. In the early stages, a relatively small team is involved – meaning not much water. But as a product goes into production and become closer to release, that water level rises. More people internally are looped in. Then there are field flights, promotional videos, retailer briefings… the list of people who either see the product in real life, or are given access to detailed information, including specifications and owner’s manuals (as we reported here) keeps expanding.

And when it reaches a certain critical mass? Well, that dam begins to leak.

The photo doesn’t really tell us anything we didn’t yet know. You can see (if you look closely) the blocky camera module, which contains a wide-angle camera and a second zoom camera. You can also see the forward obstacle avoidance sensors are placed at roughly a 45-degree angle to assist with avoiding obstacles off to the side.

But it does tells us the Mavic 3 is now out in the wild. Stay tuned… more leaks will be coming soon.

