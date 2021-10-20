Join the DroneDJ live panel: Wednesday @ 10 a.m. ET

Is it just us? Or are the weeks flying by? Either way, it’s Wednesday again. And you know what that means… time once again for the DroneDJ live panel.

That’s right! If you’ve got 25-30 minutes to spare – feel free to join Scott Simmie, Bruce Crumley, and Yifei Zhao on a live YouTube and Facebook panel. Join us live and interact, or do something else and join us later. If you do want to tune in live, the time for the livestream is Wednesday, October 20 @ 10 a.m. ET.

Where can I watch the DroneDJ panel?

Glad you asked. Right at the YouTube link below:

