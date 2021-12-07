DJI Mavic Mini receives new firmware update

-
DJIDJI Mavic Mini
mavic mini firmware update

DJI has released a new firmware update for its sub-250-gram Mavic Mini drone.

The best bit about the aircraft and remote controller firmware v01.00.0600? Only that according to the official description in DJI’s release notes, this firmware update optimizes the flight safety of your drone.

Firmware updates, while sometimes containing more notable features, are commonly used for usual bug fixes and performance improvements. And the fact that DJI is still rolling out system updates for the original Mavic Mini is a good indication that this drone is far from its end of life.

The firmware v01.00.0600 came out on Nov. 29, and the users who have successfully updated their drones have not reported any problems so far. This means you can also go ahead and update your Mavic Mini for better flight safety now.

How to update the firmware on DJI Mavic Mini drone

You can update the firmware on your Mavic Mini either through the DJI Fly App or by using DJI Assistant 2. Watch this video for a step-by-step walkthrough:

Do note that the update may reset various main controller settings, such as the RTH altitude and the maximum flight distance, to default settings. So, before hitting the update button, take note of your preferred DJI Fly settings and readjust them after the update.

In case the update fails, restart your aircraft, remote controller, and the DJI Fly app or DJI Assistant 2, and retry.

