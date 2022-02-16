HUUVER: A hybrid drone that flies and rides

A consortium of seven entities from five EU member states has successfully completed the concept of Hybrid UAV-UGV for Efficient Relocation of Vessels (HUUVER) drone. The HUUVER hybrid drone combines the most useful features of a flying aircraft with an all-terrain robot.

Developed using funds from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation program, the HUUVER drone is a collaborative effort from Cervi Robotics/Dronehub (Poland), RECTANGLE (Poland), LUT University (Finland), NTT Data Spain (Spain), GINA Software (Czech Republic), BLADESCAPE (Austria), and Brimatech Services (Austria).

The patented technical solution combines flying and driving capabilities in one compact and highly-integrated autonomous drone. Leveraging the Galileo navigation system, HUUVER comes with a core management system with features like mission planning, navigation, guidance, and control as well as an end-user mobile application enabling mission demand and launch control.

Since the hybrid drone is capable of almost all-terrain movements like flying, perching, driving, climbing, and vertical take-off and landing, its developers have tuned it to perform professional missions for search and rescue, patrolling, monitoring, and industrial intralogistics in various, difficult conditions.

As Jakub Węglarz, project manager from Cervi Robotics/Dronehub, explains:

Our project is the next step in the development of drone technology and showing its unlimited possibilities. The HUUVER drone combines the most useful and necessary features of a flying drone with a ride-on drone, and the transition between modes is basically in a continuous motion. Thanks to the combination of knowledge and experience of seven partners, such an advanced technological hybrid drone was created.

Read more: EASA update on drones with class identification labels

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos