DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo falls to new low at $80 off

DJI’s Action 2 modular camera, which recently received a bunch of new and impressive features through a firmware update, can now be scored at $80 off in a discount deal.

The Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo package is now available at $439, down from its launch price of $519, at Adorama – a deal that is matched at B&HPhoto. However, by spending just $5 more at Adorama, you can grab the Action 2 Dual-Screen Combo with a SanDisk Extreme microSD card and a Froggi accessory set that comes with a ton of car, bike, tripod, and body attachment options.

Meanwhile, the single-screen Power Combo is also available at a discount price of $349, which is $50 off its usual retail rate.

A follow-up to the DJI Osmo Action camera, the new 4K Action 2 comes with an interchangeable and adaptive magnetic design for ease of use and mobility. It can be attached to a helmet to film an FPV bike ride, mounted on a surfboard to capture a breaking wave, or clipped to a shirt to create an easy, hands-free city tour timelapse.

The Dual-Screen Combo features a 1.76-inch OLED touchscreen with an additional OLED screen on the front touchscreen module, which attaches to the bottom of the camera unit via magnetic locks.

The dustproof, waterproof, and drop-proof camera offers a variety of intelligent features, including:

Slow Motion: Record video in slow motion to capture transient moments with permanence.

Record video in slow motion to capture transient moments with permanence. Hyperlapse and Timelapse: Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options.

Control the perception of time with Timelapse and Hyperlapse to capture unique content with the effect of the world moving faster around you. During Hyperlapse recording, you can switch to and from regular-speed recording for even more creative options. QuickClip : Set the device to take short 10-, 15-, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media.

: Set the device to take short 10-, 15-, or 30-second videos, perfect for social media. Livestream: Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps.

Use DJI Action 2 to broadcast a livestream with a stable stream output of up to 1080p/30fps. UVC: Utilize DJI Action 2 as a USB video device class (UVC) for your computer and capture high-quality video for conference calls and live gaming broadcasts.

A recent firmware upgrade has significantly expanded the capabilities of DJI’s proprietary Electronic Image Stabilization (EIS) technology that fuels the Action 2 camera. New features include a stabilization mode called HorizonBalancing and a low-power mode for time-lapse videography. More details here.

