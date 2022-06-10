Sony Airpeak S1 drone firmware update adds direct repeat flight, Remote ID functions

Sony Airpeak S1, the world’s smallest drone that can carry a full-frame Alpha series mirrorless camera, has received a major firmware update through which a previously flown path can be repeated immediately offline, without having to connect to the cloud.

Firmware version 1.1.0 for the Sony Airpeak S1 drone packs in a ton of new features and improvements for professional filmmakers. In addition to a new Direct Repeat Flight function, camera settings are also being updated to add Drive Mode through which you can select shooting options such as Continuous Shooting or Self-timer. Moreover, operators will now be able to control the file format, too, in addition to the aperture value and shutter speed.

A new side-menu customization option is also being made available. Drone operators can position or change the order of various functions on the flight screen, such as Aircraft, Remote controller, Camera, or Gimbal by pressing and holding the side menu on the flight screen. Another helpful feature that has arrived with this firmware update is that the Sony Airpeak S1 drone will now allow you to preview the still images taken during a flight.

Moreover, Sony has added new camera models that can use focus-related functions (displaying a focus frame, moving the focus point in some focus modes) on the Airpeak S1, while ILCE-7M4 has been added as a preset in the Main tuning of the Gimbal settings.

After the firmware is updated, the Sony drone can also support Remote ID requirements, broadcasting identification information via radio waves remotely.

Other benefits included in this firmware update are:

Improves an issue where landing is sometimes unstable when the Vision Positioning function is disabled

Fixes an issue where the autofocus is run again when pressing the shutter even when the focus is already set

Fixes an issue where the Vision Positioning function is not enabled when the flight mode is set to Std (Speed), and where the Vision Positioning function is not disabled when the flight mode is set to Alt (Altitude)

To see these improvements, you will also need to update the Airpeak Flight mobile app along with the aircraft and remote controller. After the update, the system software version of the aircraft and remote controller will be 1.1.0, while the version for Airpeak Flight mobile app will be 1.2.0.

You can buy the Sony Airpeak S1 drone from Amazon, BHPhoto Video, or Adorama.

