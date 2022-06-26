Skydio expands drone insurance plan to cover X2 enterprise users

Ishveena Singh -
Skydio is expanding its drone insurance policy to protect X2 enterprise users against accidental damages from collisions, water damage, and unrecoverable landings.

The Skydio X2 enterprise edition drone is designed especially for situational awareness and inspection of assets such as bridges, power plants, and railyards.

When the Skydio Care protection plan was first announced earlier this year, enterprise users were disappointed to see only the Skydio 2+ drone being covered in the program. But now, the drone maker is offering one-year and three-year coverage options for the X2E as well, each with an equivalent number of replacements.

Read: Skydio X2 drone software update brings several enhancements to thermal imaging

Just as the existing plan for Skydio 2+, the new plan for the Skydio X2 drone offers advanced replacements, which means Skydio will ship your replacement within two business days of receiving your claim, no questions asked.

Another important feature for enterprise programs is the ability to share the coverage among multiple drones acquired with the same order, which will make tracking the replacements easier. But this capability will be available only if the following requirements are met:

  • All drones are purchased on the same order
  • All drones have Skydio Care Enterprise
  • All drones are the same model (e.g. Skydio 2+, Skydio X2E Color/Thermal, or Skydio X2E Color)

Hereâ€™s a data sheet that provides more detail about the different aspects of the Skydio Care drone insurance plan:

Read: Skydioâ€™s secret sauce for making drones smarter, faster is now public

Ishveena Singh

Ishveena Singh is a versatile journalist and writer with a passion for drones and location technologies. She has been named as one of the 50 Rising Stars of the geospatial industry for the year 2021 by Geospatial World magazine.
