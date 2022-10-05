New Skydio SAFE program assures 5-year focused support to drone teams

Skydio has launched a new five-year, end-to-end autonomous drone package called SAFE for organizations building fleets around Skydio X2 aircraft. The all-inclusive plan guarantees predictable budgeting, future hardware refreshes, and ongoing updates and support from the NDAA-compliant drone maker.

Skydio SAFE program

As Skydio points out in a statement, building and operating a drone program can be difficult.

Technology evolves, budgets are cut, program managers get promoted away, wear and tear become unavoidable, etc. But in order to maximize a drone program’s impact, operators need to be able to focus on delivering value in the field, not worrying about ongoing administrative issues. That’s why Skydio is excited to announce the general availability of our SAFE (Skydio Assured Future Equipment) program, which supports organizations building fleets around Skydio for the long haul.

Available through flexible annual or lump-sum payment models, Skydio SAFE guarantees automatic replacement of your drone at the end of year three of the plan. You receive a drone similar to your initial fleet, meaning a system with a thermal camera is replaced by another drone with a thermal camera.

Moreover, the package extends the standard hardware warranty to three years for each drone in the plan for total warranty coverage of six years. You can check out all the program details here.

It’s worth mentioning that Pasco Sheriff’s Office in Florida has already enrolled in this program.

Read: Fly-to-earn drone platform Spexi raises $5.5 million in seed funding

Subscribe to DroneDJ on YouTube for exclusive videos