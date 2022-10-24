EagleView opens waitlist for Assess roof inspection drone

Looks like EagleView and Skydio’s partnership is entering its next phase with the geospatial technology company announcing the imminent availability of Assess autonomous roof inspection drone.

The waitlist for the EagleView Assess drone is now open with the Washington-based firm inviting contractors to place a $100 deposit to receive the first shipments of 2022.

Built on the Skydio platform, the Assess roof inspection drone is being launched to allow contractors, adjusters, and insurance carriers to obtain unbiased evidence of roof damage, including hail, wind, or aging.

While on one hand operators no longer need to worry about actively piloting the aircraft to collect accurate data, technologies such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and real-time 3D processing further shorten the timelines from estimate to repair.

As Allan York, VP and general manager of construction at EagleView, puts it:

Roofers spend inordinate amounts of time individually inspecting roof damage. From worrying about clear images of damage to climbing a roof, with EagleView Assess, we provide the level of quality our customers already trust and now damage detection all done autonomously. Now contractors can focus on the claim instead of being a better drone pilot.

EagleView points out that the drone can safely capture imagery for the entire roof with automated obstacle detection that maps out each flight path to avoid trees, chimneys, and other potential dangers. Deriving unbiased measurements and roof condition data, Assess can provide roofing contractors with imagery for lead canvassing as well as for validating the quality of work after a job is completed.

Piers Dormeyer, president of EagleView’s commercial division, adds:

We believe that EagleView Assess will be a trusted source of property intelligence for the roofing industry. Since our inception, we’ve served the roofing community with data of the highest quality. EagleView Assess is the next critical step in providing unparalleled services that transform and advance the industry.

