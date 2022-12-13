DJI Air 2S drone receives new firmware update amid holiday sale

DJI is rolling out a new firmware update for its popular photography drone Air 2S. The release of the updated software package coincides with DJI’s 2022 holiday sale, during which the portable camera drone is available at $150 off its typical sticker price.

The new Air 2S aircraft firmware version is 02.04.25.00. Since the “all-in-one” drone is compatible with multiple DJI remote controllers, the versions for the various devices are numbered in the following manner:

RC-N1 Remote Controller: v04.12.01.00

DJI RC Remote Controller: v01.02.0200

DJI RC Pro Remote Controller: v03.01.1200

Once you’ve updated the aircraft and remote controller, you will also need to update the DJI Fly app to v1.9.0 or later.

The new Air 2S firmware focuses primarily on fixing bugs rather than adding new features. This may not sound like much but DJI recommends you keep your devices updated to their latest versions for a better and safe flying experience.

When it was first unveiled in 2021, the 595-gram DJI Air 2S was the only drone of its size to capture 20MP still images or video in 5.4K with a one-inch sensor that was previously available only on larger, less agile drones. Air 2S comes with up to 31 minutes of flight time, four-directional obstacle sensing, and several autonomous features to deliver on everything that most drone enthusiasts want.

During the ongoing DJI drone sale, the Air 2S with the RC-N1 remote controller is available for only $849, instead of its usual $999 sticker price. Its Fly More Combo, meanwhile, can be picked up for $1,109 instead of $1,299. The Fly More Combo comes with a host of useful accessories including spare batteries, ND filters, a carrying case, and extra propellers.

