New partnership to unify autonomous security drones with robots

Canadian drone maker Draganfly is joining forces with US-based robotics and AI specialist Knightscope to offer highly advanced autonomous aerial platforms to public safety agencies.

Knightscope‘s current tech stack includes ground-based robots and stationary emergency communication devices. Adding autonomous security drones to this portfolio will enhance multi-layer surveillance, monitoring, intervention, and post-event evidentiary support, thus elevating overall community safety.

The biggest benefit of an autonomous security drone is that it can quickly adapt to changing situations. More specifically, drones can be programmed to patrol specific areas, follow predetermined routes, or be dispatched to investigate alarms or incidents in real-time. The birds-eye view that a drone offers adds to ground-based security operations, stationary emergency communication devices, and automated gunshot detection systems.

This proactive approach to security, combined with the drone’s ability to cover large areas rapidly, makes it a powerful asset for public safety, critical infrastructure protection, and private security operations. Moreover, the physical presence of a camera drone can further help to deter criminal activities, enhancing overall crime prevention in public spaces.

“By integrating our cutting-edge autonomous security robots with Draganfly’s innovative drone technology, we are setting a new standard for comprehensive, AI-driven security solutions,” says William Santana Li, CEO of Knightscope.

Read more: Most drone makers not ready for Remote ID, study shows

FTC: We use income earning auto affiliate links. More.