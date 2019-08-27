Approval needed to fly drones over University of Arkansas property

Last week, we reported on Prairie Village, Kansas trying to restrict the recreational use of drones. This time it is the University of Arkansas that wants to stop people flying drones over their property. If you want to fly your unmanned aircraft over the university grounds you will now have to ask for approval first. How this is legal is not clear as the Federal Aviation Administration said not too long ago that they are the only government body that controls the airspace in the US.

Flying your drone over the University of Arkansas? Not without approval

You can read the message from the university below. They require you to download and submit an approval form but also include your valid and current FAA Remote Pilot Certificate, FAA Airspace Authorization, FAA Drone registration, and a University of Arkansas direct employee sponsor responsible for the operation.

It sounds as if the university assumes that you are planning to fly commercially. It is unclear whether this procedure also applies to recreational drone flights. We have reached out to the University of Arkansas for clarity.

Approval Needed to Fly Drones Over University Property Aug. 21, 2019 Members of the campus community are reminded they must obtain approval to fly any drones over University of Arkansas property. Download the reservation form to request approval. The form must be completed and sent to drones@uark.edu. At a minimum, those applying for permission must submit their valid and current FAA Remote Pilot Certificate, FAA Airspace Authorization, FAA Drone registration and a University of Arkansas direct employee sponsor responsible for the operation. The university policy on drones can be found at University Policy and Procedure 708.1. Questions can be directed to drones@uark.edu or richardh@uark.edu. Nick DeMoss, director of communications College of Engineering 479-575-5697, ndemoss@uark.edu

