DJI Osmo Pocket discounted to $319 until September 23rd

Today, out of the blue, DJI announced in an email a discount on the DJI Osmo Pocket. The promotion apparently started on September 1st and will run until September 23rd. The 3-axis stabilized pocket camera, or handheld gimbal, can now be bought in the official DJI online store for $319 instead of $399 (although it was always offered for $349). That seems like a very good discount but our friends and colleagues at 9to5Toys have an even better deal for you. You can pick up the DJI Osmo Pocket for $271. See here for all the details.

DJI Osmo Pocket discounted to $319

Last year we exclusively revealed the DJI Osmo Pocket before the actual release on November 28th. The Osmo Pocket is a very capable little camera in good lighting conditions with which you can create really good almost cinematic video footage. Of course, bigger DSLR cameras with prime lenses will almost always do a better job, but those are nowhere near as pocketable as this little guy.

DJI offers the three following discounted options:

DJI Osmo Pocket & Expansion kit for $408 instead of $508

DJI Osmo Pocket for $319 instead of $399

DJI Osmo Pocket Expansion Kit for $89 instead of $109

Here’s what DJI said about the Osmo Pocket at the time of the launch:

“The DJI OSMO Pocket is a handheld gimbal camera that combines mobility and stability in one device. It shoots sharp 12 MP still photos and stable video up to 4Kp60. the onboard touch screen displays a live feed from the camera and can control camera and gimbal movements. A mobile device connects to the DJI Mimo app where professional-quality videos can be created in Story Mode. Intelligent Modes such as ActiveTrack, Panorama, and Timelapse give you everything you need for the perfect shot.”

What’s in the box

1x DJI Osmo Pocket

1x Cover

1x USB-C Smartphone Adapter

1x Lightning Smartphone Adapter

1x Power Cable

DJI Osmo Pocket specs

Sensor: 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor

875mAh LiPo 7.7V battery

Video resolution:

4096×2160 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

3840×2160 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

2704×1520 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/50/60/120fps

MicroSD

