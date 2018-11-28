DJI Osmo Pocket revealed exclusively on DroneDJ [video]

Good morning! Yesterday, we brought you the details from the Quick Start Guide. This morning we have the actual DJI Osmo Pocket in hand. The DJI Osmo Pocket revealed exclusively on DroneDJ! How is that possible, you might ask? Isn’t DJI’s “Because Life is Big” event later today? Yes, that is correct. However, the DJI Osmo Pocket you see here was actually bought at a big box retailer in the US. The person who bought it happens to be a DroneDJ reader and shipped it to us. Thanks again! This is how we are able to bring you the first photos and video footage of the DJI Osmo Pocket. Jump right in and have a look!

DJI Mavic Pro

DJI Osmo Pocket revealed

After unboxing the camera, the first thing you will notice is how incredibly small it feels. Maybe the shape of the camera had thrown me off, but I thought it would be similar in size to the one on the DJI Mavic 2 Pro. It is not. It is way smaller. It is made of a nice black matte plastic material, except for the gimbal and camera. Those feel more metal-like and sturdy. Even without the protective cover, you wouldn’t hesitate to put it in your pocket.

The DJI Mimo app for your iPhone or Android smartphone

Unfortunately, we were not able to use the device as the Mimo app needed for the initial set up is not yet available for download. We were, however, able to start it up. You first see the DJI logo, select your language and the gimbal comes alive. It turns around and finds a level position. But for now, the fun stops right there. Later today, after the DJI event, I’m sure the Mimo app will become available and we will be able to share our first impressions.

The Mimo app can be downloaded to iPhone or Android smartphones. Then, using either the USB-C or Lightning connection on your smartphone you can set up the DJI Osmo Pocket.

DJI Osmo Pocket first impressions video

According to DJI

“The DJI OSMO Pocket is a handheld gimbal camera that combines mobility and stability in one device. It shoots sharp 12 MP still photos and stable video up to 4Kp60. the onboard touch screen displays a live feed from the camera and can control camera and gimbal movements. A mobile device connects to the DJI Mimo app where professional-quality videos can be created in Story Mode. Intelligent Modes such as ActiveTrack, Panorama, and Timelapse give you everything you need for the perfect shot.”

What’s in the box

1x DJI Osmo Pocket

1x Cover

1x USB-C Smartphone Adapter

1x Lightning Smartphone Adapter

1x Power Cable

DJI Osmo Pocket specs

Sensor: 1/2.3″ CMOS sensor

875mAh LiPo 7.7V battery

Video resolution:

4096×2160 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

3840×2160 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

2704×1520 @ 24/25/30/50/60fps

1920×1080 @ 24/25/30/50/60/120fps

MicroSD

Microphone, waterproof, tripod?

The DJI Osmo Pocket cannot be mounted directly on a tripod, but I’m sure DJI will have an accessory for that soon. You can’t plug a microphone directly into the device, unless it has a USB-C connection, then it might work. But, again maybe DJI will have an accessory for that as well.

The device does not seem to be waterproof unless there is some kind of internal waterproofing. This could be a big difference compared with the GoPro Hero 7.

Be sure to tune in to DroneDJ throughout the day as we will be bringing you all the details on this new device from DJI, the DJI Osmo Pocket.

Click here for more information on the video resolutions, specifications, the Quick Start Guide and leaked photos of the Osmo Pocket. Or watch this YouTube video to learn more.

Pricing and availability

The price should come in right at $399 and the DJI Osmo Pocket should be available at DJI, Amazon, B&H, BestBuy and official DJI Retailers right after today’s event.

Just in time to put it on your holiday shopping list! ;-)

STAY IN TOUCH!

If you’d like to stay up to date with all the latest drone news, scoops, rumors and reviews, then follow us on Twitter, Facebook, YouTube, Instagram or sign up for our email newsletter DroneRise, that goes out every weekday morning at 6 am.

Buy your next drone directly from manufacturers, such as DJI, Parrot, Yuneec or retailers like Amazon, B&H, BestBuy or eBay. By using our links, we will make a small commission, but it will not cost you anything extra. Thank you for helping DroneDJ grow!